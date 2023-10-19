This Amazon Black Friday deal on snail mucin is going viral: Save on this TikTok-famous beauty essential
Applying snail serum to your face might sound like a joke, but it's the latest skincare craze this season, especially on TikTok. Users on social media rave about the transformation the Cosrx snail mucin brings to their skin, from soothing irritation and improving acne to giving them a radiant glow.
This Cosrx snail mucin serum was a standout hit with CBS Essentials readers when it was on sale during Amazon's October Prime Day -- and it made Amazon's most-loved gifts and deals list this year. Right now, you can get the viral hit for just $14 right now with a special Black Friday deal to try it for yourself or give it as a holiday gift. It makes a great stocking stuffer.
One of our very own CBS Essentials editors even hopped on the snail mucin bandwagon. Keep reading to find out what she thought after testing this on-sale snail mucin serum, and why it may just be your new winter skincare secret.
Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum: $14 (44% off)
The serum is formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate (aka snail mucin). Snail mucin offers a variety of skincare benefits including reducing the appearance of fine lines, improving skin texture and restoring your skin barrier.
This hydrating serum is designed to protect your skin from losing moisture. Since many people struggle with dry skin during the colder months, now is a great time to add this serum to your routine.
"I love to use the snail mucin as an occlusive to really seal in all my moisturizing products. The result is hydrated, bright, bouncy skin," says beauty expert Lily Rose.
Why we like the Cosrx snail mucin hydrating serum:
- Amazon shoppers have given it a rating of 4.6 stars with over 50,000 reviews.
- It's a good option for shoppers with sensitive skin or fragrance sensitivities as it is unscented.
