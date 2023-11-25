Clean up with this $300 off Roomba vacuum mop combo Black Friday deal today before it's gone

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Black Friday 2023 is in full swing, and it's time focus on scoring the best deals possible. At the top of our list is the Roomba combo two-in-one robot-vacuum with optional mopping. This adorable little vacuum/mop combo (yes, appliances can be adorable) identifies and avoids obstacles, cleans by the room with smart mapping and features a four-stage cleaning system that rids your floors of crumbs, debris and pet hair wherever it lands.

This fantastic Roomba combo is currently 38% off for Black Friday. It'll do 100% of the mopping and vacuuming for you. No wonder why we can't get enough of this Black Friday 2023 deal. Keep reading for more on one of CBS News Essentials readers' favorite appliances and how you can clean up with this deal.

iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ 2-in-1 Robot-Vacuum With Optional Mopping

Woah. Roomba's iconic robot vacuum just leveled up with an added mopping combo that saves you the heavy duty hard work (and the back ache) that comes with keep your floors clean. We love the robot vacuum/mop combo even at its MSRP, but Amazon's terrific Black Friday deal sweetens the pot by cutting the price to $499 (reduced from $799).

This powerful little machine (3.4"L x 13.3"W x 13.3"H) focuses on dirt, debris and pet hair, getting into hard-to-reach places, even under furniture reaching those long lost crumbs. The technology of this sophisticated vacuum allows it to detect dirtier areas of your floors, leveling up the cleaning as the area requires.

While this Roomba combo knows what to clean, its technology also tells it what not to clean. This vacuum will avoid pet toys, pet bowls, kitty litter, shoes, socks and other solid items that might be in its path. A pet lover's partner, this Roomba will wet mop pet messes, including pet pee and poop that somehow misses its mark.

This Roomba includes a cleaning station, so you don't need to empty this iRobot vacuum daily. The bin holds 60 days of debris. If only it did windows.

