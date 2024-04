Niece of American hostage worries a deal "is arguably not" in Netanyahu's "political interest" Hanna Siegel, the niece of U.S.-Israeli Keith Siegel, who is being held hostage by Hamas, tells "Face the Nation" that while the Biden administration has shown an "unwavering and relentless commitment to my family the families of all the hostages," she worries that "it's arguably not in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political interest to close a deal."