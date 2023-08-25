CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Packing a suitcase for a family trip requires plenty of planning -- and enough space to hold all your travel essentials. If your kids are ready for a suitcase of their own, check out our top picks for the best luggage for kids in 2023.

When shopping for kids' luggage, there are a couple things to keep in mind. The first is that you'll typically want to choose a smaller, lightweight option that's easy for them to roll or carry on their own. If you let younger children get too ambitious with a big suitcase, you'll likely end up having to lug it around yourself, along with your own carry-on. It's also important to choose an option that will be easy to roll -- we recommend choosing luggage with 360-degree spinners.

Of course, your kids will likely want luggage with a fun design. Thankfully, you can find luggage in pretty much any color, with any character or theme that your children could want. We've rounded up some great options with Disney characters, dinosaurs and more.

Keep reading to find the best luggage for kids in 2023.

Amazon

This five-piece set includes everything your child needs to travel in comfort and style. It comes with a 18-inch hardside carry-on, a backpack, a lunch bag, a neck and a luggage tag.

"The Travelers Club 5 Piece Kids' Luggage Set has proven to be a delightful and practical purchase for my family's travel needs," one enthusiastic Amazon reviewer says. "Designed with young travelers in mind, this luggage set offers a range of vibrant colors and playful patterns that instantly captivated my kids' imagination, making packing and traveling an enjoyable experience."

This set is recommended for kids ages six and up. It's currently 15% off on Amazon, but there is also an extra 5% off coupon available for extra savings.

Why we like the suitcase:

It's made with smooth-rolling wheels and a telescoping handle for easy maneuvering. It's available in ten adorable prints. It's an affordable matching luggage set for kids.

Stokke

This 19-inch carry-on serves multiple purposes. It's a suitcase, ride-on transportation for little ones up to 77 pounds, a foot rest and it provides an in-air sleeping surface for kids age 2 and up. It's an excellent starter option for kids that want their own luggage but may get tired of walking or holding onto their suitcase in the airport.

The case comes with an extendable lid elongating the seat, making a great place to rest feet. During the flight, a built-in mattress helps this suitcase transform any airplane seat into a comfy makeshift bed.

"I dragged my feet on this purchase because of the price tag, but I have zero regrets after traveling solo with my two-year-old and five-year-old," one parent who purchased the suitcase says. "This thing was so easy to maneuver through the airport and through the plane aisles that my two-year-old pulled it herself for most of the trip. The bed feature was super easy to set up and we used it to and from our destination."

Why we like the suitcase:

It has a versatile design that allows kids to pull or ride on the suitcase. It has a fun kid-friendly design. It offers ample storage to fit all of your child's travel essentials.

Amazon

Kids determined to carry their own luggage might like the Disney-themed collection from American Tourister. Available in a variety of sizes and themes, including Disney Princess, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and "Frozen," the bag rolls on side-mounted skate wheels and has dual handles for maneuverability.

"I was very impressed by how much you can pack in it. So light yet durable," one Amazon buyer says. "We used it on our recent trip and our four year old was happy to pull it along."

The carry-on has earned an impressive 4.8-star rating with almost 6,000 reviews. It is available in 16- and 18-inch sizes. Prices vary by size and color.

Why we like the suitcase:

You can buy this suitcase in a variety of design options featuring popular characters. Reviewers report that it's durable enough to stand up to drops, scraps and kicking from little ones. It's made with a lightweight polycarbonate shell.

Amazon

This fun dinosaur carry-on is a great starter piece for young children who want their own suitcase to roll. The carry-on is made with a durable and lightweight polycarbonate hard-side shell, easy roll 360-degree spin wheels and an adjustable handle.

"My son loves this," one Amazon customer says. "It's cute, lightweight and really sturdy. It's so great to finally have a suitcase for him."

There are also other characters available, including a dog, lady bug, frog, shark and more.

Why we like the suitcase:

You can choose from several character and animal options. It's easy for kids and adults to maneuver thanks to its four 360-degree wheels. It features easy-grip rubber-lined zippers.

Calpak

The Calpak Hue mini carry-on is the perfect option for kids who want "grown up luggage" but still want to enjoy fun colors and a small, lightweight design. The 16-inch carry-on is made with a durable polycarbonate hard-shell exterior and features a TSA-approved lock. It also offers a zippered interior divider with multiple pockets for easy organization.

"I bought the poppy color for my 8 year old daughter and it is perfect for her," one reviewer on Calpak's website shares. "It's very easy for a child to maneuver through an airport and onto escalators. We packed clothes and shoes for a weeklong trip to the beach."

Why we like this suitcase:

Since the design is well-suited to both kids and adults, you won't have to worry about your child growing out of this suitcase. The bag features a zippered interior divider with multiple pockets for easy organization. It even comes with a two-year warranty.







