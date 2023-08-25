CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Going somewhere this Labor Day? Arrive in style with some new luggage. The CBS Essentials shopping experts have rounded up the best Samsonite luggage in 2023. If you're not familiar with the brand, Samsonite makes some of the most durable, reliable and high-quality bags for travelers. Whether you're looking for a new expandable model or a spinner suitcase, we found the top-rated Samsonite luggage, according to reviewers. Many of these bestselling luggage pieces are on sale now at Amazon and on Samsonite's website ahead of the long weekend.

Unlike some luggage brands that only cater to a specific budget or type of suitcase (polycarbonate or soft-shell), Samsonite offers a wide range of luggage options and price points. Some Samsonite designs cater to sophisticated business travelers, while others offer a more fun and casual look and feel.

No matter what you're looking for, Samsonite pieces are never short on features and functions. Even the least expensive Samsonite options come equipped with basic retractable handles and spinner wheels. If you are willing to pay more, you can get even more high-end features -- think integrated Apple AirTags, LED lights and USB ports for charging your phone on the go.

We've rounded up the best Samsonite suitcases on Amazon and beyond to upgrade your travel ahead of Labor Day and any fall travel plans.

The hard-sided Samsonite Elevation Plus has a handy front pocket that opens with the push of a button. It features a packing compression system, a wet-pack pocket, an integrated AirTag and a keyless TSA-approved lock.

The carry-on is available in four colors; black, cypress green, soft lilac and midnight blue. It measures 23 inches by 15 inches by 10 inches.

"I absolutely love this suitcase,"a Samsonite reviewer shares. "A plus for me is the sectional pockets. I don't have to worry about wasting Ziploc bags to pack my liquids or other products. It's very efficient and organized." They also noted that the wheels are nice and smooth. "I'm a fast paced walker, and this elevation plus keeps up with me," they write.

Pros: This suitcase comes with an integrated AirTag for easy luggage tracking. It includes a QuickEntry pocket that can securely hold up to a 15-inch laptop or 13-inch tablet.

Con: It narrowly exceeds the carry-on size limit on some airlines. Remember to always check with your airline for carry-on limits and requirements ahead of your flight.

This Samsonite Centric hard-side expandable suitcase is an ideal checked bag for longer trips thanks to its durability and flexible capacity. It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate and measures 19.6 inches by 14.75 inches by 9.5 inches. The design even comes with expansion for added packing capacity when needed. This suitcase comes with a 10-year warranty.

"This suitcase has already gone overseas twice and all over the US a half-dozen times. It is holding up well and I really like this suitcase," one Amazon reviewer shares. "I was concerned it might not age or wear well, but it is, hardly showing any scarring on the outside," they say.

The popular suitcase is currently 30% off on Samsonite's website and at Amazon.

Pros: It's made with scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your suitcase looking new. It comes in seven color options. It can expand for added space if you pick up some extra items during your trip.

Con: A few reviewers have had issues with the zipper pulls falling off.

With 20,000+ Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star average, this affordable hard-shell carry-on offers great value. Weighing under 7 pounds, it's adored by customers for its spacious pockets and roomy interior.

This suitcase comes with multi-directional spinner wheels for effortless mobility. It's also expandable to help you pack everything you need for your next trip. Other great features include a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable telescope handle.

"I recently used this suitcase on a three-week international vacation and was amazed at what I could fit in this thing," a verified buyer on Amazon says. "With the help of some packing cubes, I was able to pack all of my clothes and toiletries for my trip with ease. Additionally, the zippers are high quality and easy to zip up," they write.

The Samsonite Winfield 2 check-in is currently 49% off on Amazon. It comes in 14 colors. Prices vary by color.

Pros: It's available at a great price point for a top-rated suitcase. It comes with a 10-year warranty. It's built with four-directional spinner wheels for better maneuverability than other suitcases.

Con: Reviewers note that the suitcase does show signs of scratches and wear and tear with use.

The polycarbonate Samsonite Omni carry-on includes TSA-approved side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels and an interior mesh divider with cross straps.

"I've had this suitcase for 5+ years and it still feels new. The suitcase is very durable and lightweight," one Amazon reviewer says. "I've taken it all across the world and have had no problems. The zippers and wheels are very smooth. I highly recommend this suitcase to everyone," they write.

The bag comes with a 10-year limited warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship.

Pros: This is one of the bestselling and best-reviewed suitcases on Amazon. It's a premium luggage option available for less than $100. It comes in a wide range of color options to fit your tastes.

Con: At just 20 inches tall, this suitcase is on the smaller side for a carry-on.

The scratch-resistant polycarbonate Samsonite Silhouette offers an aluminum-like look, with grooving similar to ultra-luxe Rimowa luggage. The roomy, expandable interior offers lots of organizational features, including adjustable straps and clips to hold garments in place, and a removable packing cubes that double as a compression panel and laundry bag. The spinner has custom-engineered wheels and a handle system designed to adjust for precise height.

"I love this suitcase! It is now my default suitcase for my longer trips. It's very roomy. I also love that it has a waterproof pocket and optional lock," a Samsonite reviewer says.

Pros: The suitcase earned a 4.7-star rating from reviewers. It offers a sleek metallic appearance. The checked bag is spacious and includes several internal compartments for easy packing.

Cons: There are limited color options. It's more expensive than several other Samsonite luggage options.

The sleek and luxurious Stryde 111, sold exclusively on the Samsonite website, is equipped with next-level technology. Its handle system has LED lights for nighttime use, multiple USB charging ports and a luggage tag that magnetically fits flush into the suitcase.

The interior makes packing and organizing easy, with a removable wet pack and multiple zippered sections. Its exterior features smooth-gliding dual spinner wheels and a precise handle system.

One reviewer praises the suitcase's premium dual spinner wheels: "The wheels are really impressive! Never had a luggage slide so well. It literally justifies the price as I don't need much strength at all," they say.

Pros: This piece comes with a dedicated pocket for your portable battery and dual USB charging ports to keep your devices charged while traveling. It features built-in LED lights for added visibility and safety while traveling at night.

Con: It's significantly more expensive than other Samsonite carry-ons.

