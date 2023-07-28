CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rimowa is one of the most popular luggage brands of 2023. But unfortunately, the brand's sleek aluminum design and lifetime guarantee come with a luxury price tag that is out of many people's budgets. If you're coveting the cool metallic design of Rimowa, but aren't ready to shell out for the luxury luggage, consider these top-rated alternatives.

Most of these luggage pieces are also made of aluminum or hybrid materials. Why invest in aluminum luggage? In addition to the sleek and luxurious look of metal, aluminum is less likely to crack compared to polycarbonate luggage, making it a better long-term option.

Keep reading to explore the top Rimowa luggage alternatives.

Meet the original: Rimowa Classic aluminum luggage

This high-end, celeb-favorite Rimowa Classic Cabin S suitcase features TSA-approved locks, a height-adjustable flex divider and a telescopic handle. The L (larger) bag measures a little more than 30 inches and weighs 13.2 pounds, while the slightly smaller M (medium) bag measures 27.6 inches and weighs 11.7 pounds. The cabin-sized version measures 21.7 inches and weighs just 9.2 pounds.

Rimowa Classic Cabin S, $1,400

Rimowa Classic Check-In M, $1,700

Rimowa Classic Check-In L, $1,835

Rimowa recently added the Pilot Case to their lineup, perfectly sized and shaped for the traveling professional or commuter at 16.5 inches and 10.8 pounds. A padded inside pocket is designed to safely hold a large, 16-inch laptop.

Rimowa Original Pilot Case, $1,500

Best Rimowa alternatives in 2023

If Rimowa's not quite within your luggage budget, or you're just interested in a slightly different style, consider these customer-loved luggage options.

Away The Aluminum Edition

Away's upgraded Aluminum Edition might be a splurge compared to the polycarbonate suitcase, but it serves as a more wallet-friendly alternative to Rimowa.

The aluminum version offers four sizes: two carry-ons and two check-ins in three metal tones: silver, onyx black, and rose gold. Weights range from 10.1 to 16 pounds.

Away Aluminum Edition The Carry-On, $625

Away Aluminum Edition The Bigger Carry-On, $645

Away Aluminum Edition The Medium, $725

Away Aluminum Edition The Large, $745

Monos Hybrid collection

Monos is a CBS Essentials reader-favorite luggage brand, and the Hybrid collection makes a great alternative to Rimowa luggage. The Monos Hybrid combines the convenience of polycarbonate with the durability of aluminum, resulting in a lightweight but resilient piece of luggage.

Like the traditional poly collection, the hybrid comes in two carry-on and two check bags options in addition to a large trunk and three color options, obsidian, champagne and silver.

Shop the Monos Hybrid collection

Samsonite Silhouette 17

The scratch-resistant polycarbonate Silhouette offers an aluminum-like look, with grooving similar to ultra-luxe Rimowa luggage. The roomy, expandable interior offers lots of organizational features, including a suiter system, removable packing cubes that double as a compression panel and a laundry bag. The spinner has custom-engineered wheels and a handle system designed to adjust for precise height.

Samsonite Silhouette 17 28" check-in medium hardside spinner, $350

Calpak Ambeur luggage



The Calpak Ambeur collection is quite affordable compared to Rimowa, but still offers a sleek, high-end look. The collection is made with polycarbonate and ABS materials rather than aluminum, yet the silver colorway still offers a similar look to Rimowa's classic aluminum luggage.

The collection is available in mini carry-ons, standard carry-ons, checked bags and more. The polycarbonate bags feature interior dividers with pockets, dual 360-degree spinner wheels, an extending handle and a TSA-approved lock.

Choose from four metallic colors, including the silver colorway.

Shop the Calpak Ambeur collection

Level8 Gibraltar full aluminum carry-on

Crafted out of aerospace-grade aluminum magnesium alloy, the Gibraltar aluminum carry-on, available in silver and gray, weighs 10 pounds and fits neatly in the overhead bin of an airplane or the trunk of a car. Keyless and zipperless, the sleek suitcase also boasts TSA-approved locks, 360-degree durable spinner wheels and comes with a four-piece organizer bag set.

Level8 Gibraltar full aluminum carry-on, $404 (reduced from $430)

More top-rated luggage options



Are the above suitcases not quite right for you? No worries -- your friends at CBS Essentials have compiled a number of luggage roundups designed to help you shop for your next bag or suitcase. Check out our luggage coverage here:

