Amazon Prime Day 2023: Apple AirTags are still on sale at the lowest price we've seen

Amazon Prime Day is in its second day, and deals are going fast. But we've found one that's still going strong, especially if you're someone who tends to lose your keys, wallet or Apple AirPods. Apple AirTags are perfect for that. They're also excellent for tracking lost luggage during your summer travels.

These helpful devices don't go on sale too often. That's why you won't want to miss this Amazon Prime Day 2023 deal. Hurry over to Amazon now to snag a set of Apple AirTags while you can.

Apple AirTags (4 pack), $88 (reduced from $99)

These mini-trackers send out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. Even if your own phone isn't handy, you (and only you) can locate these trackers on an Apple "Find My" map. If your iPhone is handy, it can lead you straight to the tagged item via the phone's "precision finding" feature (found on the Apple iPhone 11 and newer models).

Apple AirTags are water-resistant and designed to last for up to one year on a standard, replaceable battery.

You'll get the best per-AirTag price when you buy a four-pack. But if you only need one, single Apple AirTags are available at Amazon.

Apple AirTag, $29 (reduced from $30)

More deals: Apple Watch Series 8 is on deep discount at Amazon

Why gift Mom an Apple Watch in 2023? It's not just a fun and trendy tech device that lets Mom access her messages on the go, it's a gift that can help her manage her heart and lung health. (The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.)

The Apple Watch Series 8 features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. You can find it in four different colors.

The 41mm Apple Watch 8 lists for $399 on Apple's website; the 45mm Apple Watch 8 costs $30 more. Right now, the smaller Apple Watch 8 is currently priced at $280 at Amazon and the larger is $310, so now is a great time to buy.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $280 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch 8 GPS (45mm), $310 (reduced from $429)

Save on Apple AirPods Pro 2

There's more Apple tech on sale during Amazon Prime Day beyond AirPods. You can get a great deal right now on the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

The earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this spring? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $90 with Prime (reduced from $129)

Apple AirPods with MagSafe case (3rd generation): $140



The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You'll save $30 on them when you buy at Amazon.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $140 with Prime (reduced from $179)

Apple AirPods Max: $450



Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $450 (regularly $549)

