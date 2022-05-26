The best Amazon gift card deal is back: Here's how to get $20 in free Amazon money
Amazon Prime Day 2022 won't be here until July, but one of the best Amazon deals of the year is happening right now. Now through June 24, first-time Amazon gift-card buyers get a free $10 Amazon promotional credit when they spend $50 on Amazon gift cards in a single order, using code USEGC222. Then, you can score another $10 credit when you reload the gift card with $100 or more.
Amazon gift cards make a great Father's Day gift, and a great graduation gift as well. Or, you could just pick up a gift card for yourself to score some free Amazon money in time for Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Again, these offers are for first-time gift-card customers only. Promotional credits will appear two to three days after your Amazon gift card purchase. The promotional credit expires August 9, so you can use it during Prime Day 2022.
(What should you spend your free Amazon money on? Check out the top April deals at Amazon for inspiration, plus the best deals under $50 at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)
These special $10 deals are limited-time offers, so take full advantage at Amazon now before they end.
Amazon gift card deal No. 1: Spend $50 on gift cards, get $10 free
Amazon's best gift card deal is back. Now through June 24, first-time gift card customers can get a $10 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. You need to use code USEGC222 at checkout to get this deal.
The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.
Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $10 credit
Amazon gift card deal No. 2: Reload $100 on a gift card, get $10 free
Once you've purchased that Amazon gift card and scored your free $10 Amazon credit, why not go back and earn yet another $10 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free.
Note that, like the first Amazon gift card offer above, this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.
Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free
Here's what to spend your new Amazon gift card on
Why wait until Amazon Prime Day to use your new Amazon gift card and Amazon account credit? Amazon has a number of deals happening right now on top-rated electronics, appliances, apparel, toys, furniture and more.
