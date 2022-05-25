Watch CBS News
The best gifts for Dad on Father's Day 2022

By carolin lehmann

/ Essentials

Daughter delivers Father's Day gift
Getty Images

Father's Day 2022 is just around the corner: This year, the big day falls on Sunday, June 19. Unsure what to get the dad in your life this year? We found some of the best Father's Day gift ideas available at Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom and more.

Top products in this article:

For the dad who has everything: Amazon Father's Day gift card, $10 and up

Get a gift card now

For the dad who loves music: JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $32

$32 at Walmart

For the dad with a green thumb: Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $140

$140 at Nordstrom

Below are the best gifts for Dad on Father's Day 2022. These gifts, from an Amazon gift card to a wall print from Sonic Editions, work for all budgets.

Amazon Father's Day gift card

Amazon Father's Day gift card
Amazon

Let Dad pick out exactly what he wants this Father's Day with an Amazon gift card. The gift card you see here comes in a Father's Day-themed card. Pick from four card designs, and load the card with a denomination between $10 and $2,000.

Amazon Father's Day gift card, $10 and up

Get an Amazon gift card

Paper Source Best Dad six-pack Father's Day card

Best Dad 6 Pack Father's Day Card
Paper Source

Speaking of cards, don't forget to give Dad one. How cool is this 3D, pop-up, six-pack-of-beer card from Paper Source? Or, if it's not his style, there are plenty of other options at Paper Source as well.

Paper Source Best Dad six-pack Father's Day card, $13

$13 at Paper Source
See all Father's Day cards

Alex Crane Sun Tee

Alex Crane Sun Tee
Alex Crane

Restock Dad's T-shirt drawer with an Alex Crane Sun Tee. This soft, French-linen T-shirt is ideal for hot summer days. Choose from nine colors and prints.

Alex Crane Sun Tee, $55

$55 at Alex Crane

Blue Circle seafood subscription box

Blue Circle seafood subscription
Blue Circle

If Dad loves to cook and grill, then treat him to a Blue Circle seafood subscription box. You can choose the products Dad will receive, and how often he'll receive them. Seafood options include smoked salmon and black-tiger shrimp. (Prices vary based on your choices.)

Blue Circle seafood subscription box

subscribe now

Sonic Editions print

Joshua Tree print
Sonic Editions

Spruce up Dad's walls with a print from Sonic Editions. The site makes limited-edition, high-quality, fine-art photographic prints, like this one of Joshua Tree. There are prints with all sorts of themes, so if Dad is a music super-fan, or a big-time traveler, you'll likely find one suitable for him. You can buy the prints framed or unframed.

Sonic Editions Joshua Tree print with a white frame and mount (20" x 16"), $269

$269 at Sonic Editions

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden
Nordstrom

Dad can grow herbs and vegetables year-round with this self-watering indoor garden. The planter base has a built-in water reservoir for a month's worth of water, and comes in three colors. There's an LED lamp arm, and the kit comes with three basil starter pods in a proprietary soil mix.

Click & Grow Smart Garden 3 self-watering indoor garden, $140

$140 at Nordstrom

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 41mm
Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save $15 on Amazon on the GPS version of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 – and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We also saw a deal on the 41mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: It's going for $484 right now -- that's down from the $499 Apple list price.  

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $384 (regularly $399)

$384 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $484 (regularly $499)

$484 at Amazon

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds

JBL Tune 120TWS - True Wireless in-Ear Headphone
Walmart

The JBL Tune 120TWS earbuds last four hours on a single charge, and another 12 hours via the included charging case. They're a more affordable, but still high-quality alternative to Apple AirPods.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $55

$55 at Walmart

First published on May 9, 2022 / 2:29 PM

