Amazon Prime Day 2022: The best deals on air fryers you can get right now on Amazon

Hoping to use next week's Amazon Prime Day 2022 to shop for a deal on an air fryer for your kitchen? Why wait? Amazon has top-rated air fryers by Instant Pot, Cosori, Chefman and other big brands on sale right now ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Air fryers can help you make all sorts of tasty foods, including crispy chicken tenders and chicken wings (even from frozen), crisp french fries and potato skins, and juicy meatballs. Best of all, because of the way air fryers work, you can make these foods with less oil than traditional methods of preparation. Air fryers cook faster than traditional ovens, too.

You can shop air-fryer deals on Amazon right now. The below sale prices are available to everybody, regardless of Amazon Prime membership status. But remember: In order to score deals via Amazon Prime Day 2022 next week, you must be a Prime member.

Still not a Prime member? Sign up now! If you're a first-time subscriber, you can try out Prime on a 30-day, risk-free trial. If you sign up today, your trial period will run through Amazon Prime Day 2022, and you'll be able to cash in on that mega-sales event's member-exclusive deals.

Ready to get cooking? Read on for the best deals we found on Amazon right now on air fryers. Every featured product is rated at least 4 stars (out of 5) by Amazon users.

Save $50 right now on Amazon on this nine-in-one Instant Pot! The device can air fry, pressure cook, steam, slow cook, sauté, bake, broil, roast and keep food warm as well as make rice and oatmeal. The pressure-cooking lid and cooking pot insert are both dishwasher safe. (You can see more early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on Instant Pots here.)

Save more than 20% on Amazon right now on this Instant Pot device, the Instant Vortex Plus.

Unlike many air fryers, the Instant Vortex Plus has an easy-view window. This means that instead of opening the air fryer every 10 minutes to see if your food is crisping (and letting all the heat out), you can watch via the window. The Instant Vortex Plus can also roast, broil, bake, reheat and dehydrate food.

The formal name of this Chefman air fryer is the Chefman TurboFry, but maybe you should just call it a big deal because that's what is: Right now on Amazon, you can save nearly 30% off its $120 list price.

The 4.6-star-rated Chefman TurboFry boasts an 8-quart, non-stick basket, and comes with four preset cooking functions.

On Amazon right now, you can save nearly 30% on this 6.3-quart Chefman digital air fryer.

The appliance does more than just get chicken fingers nice and crispy. It can be used as a rotisserie spit, oven and a dehydrator. It comes with cooking accessories that include removable racks, a rotisserie basket, rotisserie spit, drip tray and retrieval tool.

Right now on Amazon, you can save $15 on this five-quart Cosori air fryer.

The air fryer can heat up to 450 degrees, and help prep enough food for four people. It features nine, one-touch cooking functions. Worried about the air fryer making a commotion? Cosori claims that while running, the kitchen gadget makes about as much noise as moderate rainfall. The air fryer's non-stick basket is dishwasher safe, and BPA- and PFOA-free.

This Cosori is Amazon's best-selling air fryer. It's available in three colors, but note: Only the Cosori in black is on sale right now on Amazon. The black model comes complete with a recipe booklet.

The kitchen appliance works as an air fryer and an oven. It features 13 different cooking functions. Cooking for more than one or two? According to the brand, the 5.8-quart basket can fit a whole, 5-pound chicken. The non-stick, air-fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.

Amazon has a huge deal right now on this countertop convection oven from celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse -- the price has been slashed by nearly 35%!

The appliance offers many of the same functions as other countertop air fryers, but kicks it up a notch, in signature Lagasse fashion, by adding a rotisserie to the mix. It offers 12 functions on its LCD digital display -- air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, toast, reheat, roast, broil, bagel, pizza, slow cook and warm/reheat. It comes with a crisper tray, rotisserie spit, pizza rack, baking pan, drip tray and cookbook filled with Lagasse's recipes.

Hungry for another big air-fryer deal? Here's one: Right now on Amazon, you can save $70 on the Ninja Foodi 12-in-1 -- an appliance that usually lists for $250.

One of Ninja Foodi's highest-rated models on Amazon, this 4.8-star-rated, family-friendly 12-in-1, extra-large air fryer offers an 8-quart pot that holds up to a 7-pound chicken or eight breasts. It can pressure cook and slow cook, air fry and crisp, steam, slow cook, bake, sous vide, keep warm, sear, sauté, roast, broil, dehydrate and make yogurt.

You can save more than 25% right now on Amazon on this versatile Instant Pot appliance.

The sleek-looking Instant Omni Plus boasts 10-in-1 functionality, but the headline is this: It works as an air fryer, and a toaster oven. It boasts enough space for a large chicken, or 12-inch pizza. Amazon reviewers rate it 4.6 stars; they give it high marks for its easy-to-operate digital interface and stainless-steel exterior.

Right now on Amazon, save more than 25% on the 4.3-quart Philips Essential Airfryer Compact. The 6.6-quart Philips Essential Airfryer XL is discounted, too; you can get it on Amazon right now for $162, down from its $180 list price.

The 4.6-star-rated Philips Essential Airfryer Compact is a good air fryer for people with smaller kitchens. An updated and compact version of the original gadget introduced in 2010, this device grills, roasts, bakes, reheats, and, of course, air fries. It features a digital touchscreen with seven presets for simplified cooking. It boasts a capacity of 4.1 liters, or roughly 4.3 quarts.

More air fryers on Amazon

The following top-rated air fryers aren't on sale right now on Amazon, but they're still worth a look.

Shaped like a small, countertop oven, this is Cuisinart's entry-level air fryer. The 4.6-star-rated appliance can fry up to 2.5 pounds of food.

Formally known as the Cosori Dual Blaze, this 4.8-star-rated smart air fryer features 12 cooking functions. According to Cosori, the air-fryer's aluminum basket conducts heat three times faster, and stores heat more effectively, than other air fryers. The appliance uses dual-heating elements, known as Dual Blaze tech. It makes real-time temperature adjustments, so you'll get evenly cooked and crisped food without having to shake or flip whatever's in your basket. The non-stick basket is dishwasher safe.

The Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer connects to your compatible phone; scan the barcode of your favorite frozen foods to get the ideal temperature and time settings. This smart air fryer can be operated by voice command via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

