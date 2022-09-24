Live blog: Thousands honor legacy in Denver's 38th MLK Marade
The effort to fight for justice and keep the spirit of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is alive and well in Denver for the 38th year of the MLK Marade.
For months, Wade been preparing for the Bill Pickett Martin Luther King Jr. Rodeo, as part of the National Western Stock Show
Charlie Burrell was the man of honor at the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Business Awards held in downtown Denver.
History Colorado plans to hit the road to explore Green Book sites, all thanks to a new grant of nearly $75,000. It was awarded by the National Park Service as part of a recent round of Underrepresented Community Grants.
A new mobile app -- through "History Colorado" -- allows you to dig deep into the history of the Black experience here in Colorado.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance is collaborating with the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra for a world premiere performance which addresses violence against black churches.
Cleo Parker Robinson's dance company is performing a world premiere called "Sacred Spaces?," a production that focuses on a topic not often discussed: injustices to Black churches.
Denver's Five Points is more than just another historical landmark. For Terri Gentry, it's about highlighting her personal connection to the community.
Watch the 2022 Juneteenth special.
A history of discrimination in Colorado has prevented Black families from buying homes and passing down generational wealth. A new program hopes to close the racial wealth gap.
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is helping redefine and reimagine the way Black Americans are portrayed and casted in the performing arts.
United Airlines is looking to hire the next generation of aviators.
On a Tuesday morning, Cleo Parker Robinson sat in her studio, shimmying her shoulders and swaying along with the choreographed moves of her dancers.
It's Black History Month, and if you're interested in supporting Black-owned businesses in Denver but don't know where to go, check out a list.
United Airlines Captain M'lis Ward, a Denver resident, said she is working with her employer to make sure those in marginalized communities can access a future in the airline industry.
Lincoln Hills was a resort for African Americans during segregation, welcoming guests like Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong who couldn't stay in Denver due to Jim Crow laws.
The town of Dearfield got its start in 1910 when African American promoter O.T. Jackson began selling plots of land to other African American farmers who had begun migrating west.
A number of health issues are more prevalent in the Black community.
Women of color account for a mere 5% of healthcare leadership positions in the United States, according to a recent analysis. One of them is in Colorado at Craig Hospital.
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is a group with a mission "To Identify, develop and support athletes of color" in winter sports, and support bids for global competitions. This year, the group is meeting up where the mission started back in 1973.
February is Black History Month and there are many events with organizations and museums, as well as lectures and classes, happening across Colorado to celebrate.
Several elementary schools in Denver Public Schools have started educating young students on the history of racism and are encouraging them to use their voices to be inclusive to all.
Obi Ezeadi is first-generation American with Nigerian roots. Born in Nebraska, and raised in New Jersey, he's lived in Colorado since 2016. In November, Ezeadi won his campaign to serve as a city councilor, becoming only the second black person to ever hold the seat in the city of Westminster.
Barney Ford, a Black leader in Colorado, is remembered for his remarkable life and the impact he had in state business and politics.
The 25-year-old was remembered as a beloved teammate whose "joyous approach to life touched everyone he met."
Last Saturday, the goals came fast and furious for University of Denver sophomore Tristan Broz.
Rantanen and Lehkonen each scored two goals in the Avs' defeat of the Flames in Calgary.
Murray tied the game and gave the Nuggets the lead, and Jokic broke Denver's record for assists in a win over the Timberwolves.
The PAC-12 announced the conference portion of the Buffs' schedule Wednesday and it won't get any easier once Colorado begins conference play.
After learning that an Aurora police officer was recently promoted to detective, three years after he was found drunk and unresponsive at the wheel of a police car, a member of Aurora City Council's Public Safety Committee on Thursday promised to seek rule changes to prevent such promotions in the future.
Officer Nathan Meier was never arrested or charged with DUI despite his blood alcohol level being more than five times the legal limit and an admission of drinking back in 2019. In his new position, Meier will be earning a salary of $110,399, an increase of $10,000 from his previous position as an officer.
A CBS News Investigation has learned the former principal of a Denver Public School, Kimberly Grayson, resigned in August in the midst of two internal investigations into her conduct.
The cross belonged to the late businessman Naim Attallah, CBE. It was expected to sell for up to $120,000, but Kardashian spent more.
The 25-year-old was remembered as a beloved teammate whose "joyous approach to life touched everyone he met."
"This has always, always been our plan. State of the Union first, candidate later," a source with knowledge of the ongoing planning confirmed.
The royal family owns a lot of property, and plans for new wind farms are making it much more valuable.
Stunning images released by the National Science Foundation show the most expansive slice of the galaxy to date produced by a single camera.
Colorado's low-income energy assistance program is trying to ease people's burden by providing a one-time payment directly to the utility company. But while they are seeing more applicants, they are unable to change what they can give each household.
The Campo School District has just over 40 students, all of whom go to one school in town. There are even fewer teachers, who often have secondary incomes to help pay the bills.
The Weld County Department of Human Services says its staff has worked overtime, after hours and weekends to meet an unprecedented demand for food assistance recently.
Denver residents will see changes in the way their trash is picked up, along with new fees at the top of next year.
In a Gallup poll this month, more than half of Americans said rising prices caused financial hardship in their household.
January is National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and Colorado is offering free screening.
"So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work," Trohman said.
The Denver Police Department requires every one of its officers to take 40 hours of crisis intervention training.
Many people said they didn't seek treatment last year for serious conditions or illnesses, according to Gallup.
A whistleblower who doesn't want to be identified says RTD train operators are being exposed to methamphetamine and fentanyl use on a daily basis.
The volunteers bring their shovels and help clear those sidewalks for those who cannot.
After getting more than 3 feet of snow in 3 days, the avalanche danger is now listed as "high" in the mountains around Telluride, Ophir and Lake City.
After more than 2 feet of snow at some ski areas this week and Denver's biggest January storm in decades, the next storm is aimming elsewhere.
Clearing sidewalks of heavy snow can be physically demanding and costly if you hire someone to help. The city of Aurora is looking for volunteers to lend a hand, and help struggling homeowners after storms.
A state climatologist and professor of atmospheric science at Colorado State University said the state still needs many more snowstorms to keep up with the amount of water needed.
A classic novel, movie and now Broadway performance will be the next show to take the stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. "To Kill A Mockingbird" opens at the Buell Theater starting on Jan. 24.
After almost a week of nothing, neighbors on the outskirts of the rural mountain town of Buena Vista are just finally getting some of their mail delivered.
The Denver Rescue Mission helps men get back on their feet at Harvest Farm.