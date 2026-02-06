History Colorado exhibit shares stories of joy, resilience at historic Black owned mountain resort

An exhibit showcasing a Colorado treasure has been re-imagined. Lincoln Hills, once the largest African American recreational resort west of the Mississippi, was created in response to segregation. Its enduring impact is now on display at History Colorado.

Lincoln Hills was established in 1922 as a thriving mountain resort for Black Americans. It was also a symbol of resilience and served as a sanctuary from racial discrimination.

Family cabin in Lincoln Hills Terri Gentry

"The food and the environment and just such a wonderful place to experience happiness, experience fun, get out there and move around," recalled Terri Gentry, who grew up visiting Lincoln Hills. "My grandparents bought the cabin back in the 1960s and took us up there. We were going up there almost every weekend during the summertime and hated coming back to Denver."

Gentry says she still enjoys visits to Lincoln Hills.

When it opened, the 100-acre resort included 600 lots for campsites and cabins. Obrey Wendell "Winks" Hamlet and his wife, Naomi Hamlet, built the first full-service hotel, known as Winks Lodge, in 1928. The lodge hosted many famous Black Americans, including Duke Ellington, Langston Hughes and more.

CBS

History Colorado has remade the Lincoln Hills exhibit, beginning with the entrance. The KKK display that stood at the entrance is gone.

"I heard from a lot of previous visitors that they didn't even want to come into the cabin," said Acoma Gaither, who curated the new presentation of Lincoln Hills. "Even though the story of the KKK is very prominent in Colorado, and it should be told, it's not really the story of Lincoln Hills. Lincoln Hills is about Black joy."

"So this is another one of my favorite display cases here. This really talks about Camp Nizhoni. The girls would swim in South Boulder Creek," Gaither shared.

Camp Nizhoni display in Lincoln Hills exhibit CBS

The new version of the exhibit prioritizes uplifting personal stories.

"We held community listening sessions where we would record folks speaking to us at Shorter AME Church about their time at Lincoln Hills, and then they brought in pictures," explained Gaither.

Generations of Coloradans will see their stories here and imagine the days when legendary Black actors and authors sought refuge in Lincoln Hills.

"We have the honeymoon cabin that they built and Lena Horne, that was her favorite hangout," said Gentry.

Visitors to Lincoln Hills gather on the front stairs of a cabin. History Colorado

"They would surround the barbecue pit and just talk about life, what was happening in the world at that time," Gaither said.

You can find more information on the Lincoln Hills Mountain Sanctuary exhibit here.