Ways to celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Colorado in 2026

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission is proud to host one of the largest MLK holiday events in the United States. This is the MLK Marade's 40th year and the weather forecast for the holiday on Monday has organizers hoping for another record-setting year. Marade stands for march and parade. In 2023, there were an estimated 92,000 marchers, as compared to 2024 and 2025, when there were few attendees given the dangerously frigid, sub-zero temperatures.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Marade makes its way past Denver East High School on January 17, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

"This is our 40th year, and so this is a monumental year. We will have an extended entertainment program," said Christian Steward, Co-Chair of the 2026 Marade. "We'll have singers and speakers and dancers, and food trucks."

Steward also said that service organizations will serve food and hot beverages and resources for neighbors in need.

Marchers will gather at 10 a.m. at the Dr. King statue at City Park in Denver, north of 17th Avenue and Detroit Street. The step-off down Colfax Avenue is expected to occur at 11:45 a.m.

Bridget Johnson is covered in falling snow as she joined others in freezing temperatures at the annual Marade celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at City Park in Denver. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

There is no closing ceremony this year due to construction at Civic Center Park. The marchers will disperse at the conclusion of the Marade at Colfax and Broadway.

The theme this year is "I am the Dream."

"We have to embody the Dream," said Steward. "Dr. King Jr. has been dead for decades. There are people who don't know what he stood for and what he meant. But we're still out here fighting injustice, and it doesn't go away."

Other events recognizing Dr. King, Jr are listed below.

Denver

Monday January 19

MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo, 6 p.m.

Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver

Celebrate the history and heritage of America's Black cowboy featuring top cowboys and cowgirls competing in crowd-favorite rodeo events including bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, mutton bustin', and ladies' steer un-decorating. Tickets cost $46 to $49 and include General Grounds Admission to the National Western Stock Show that day.

No One Should Be Hungry, Period. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026

In partnership and collaboration with community, the brother jeff Cultural Center is providing FREE meals on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day - Monday, January 19, 2026, in Aurora and Denver. Information for volunteers and donors is available here.

'Good Trouble'

WHEN: Jan. 19, 2026

WHERE: Dazzle at The Arts Complex

John Lewis spent his adult life inviting others to join him and get into "Good Trouble." Martin Luther King Jr. spent his adult life fighting for civil rights. On MLK Jr.'s Birthday, Daryl J. Walker returns to issue a musical invitation to get into "Good Trouble," where the legacies of both MLK Jr. and John Lewis are celebrated. He presents the live music equivalent of an old-school mix CD, with each song designed to help you find your way to 'Good Trouble.' A variety of songs and artists, including VOCO and Wi Alston, will be featured, and the performance will also include a representative from Together Colorado, Dr. Arthur C. Jones.

Aurora

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

The Local Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Aurora History Museum, 15051 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora

Learn about Dr. King's visits to the Denver area and engage with a panel of historians, scholars and important members of Aurora's community. Join us to explore the complex legacy of this national figure whose words and work changed Aurora and still resonate with Americans today. The panel consists of:

Terri Gentry, Black American West Museum Board & Engagement Manager for Black Communities at History Colorado

Samuel Gebremichael, President of Colorado Ethiopian Community & Aurora Sister Cities, Executive Director

Adam Dempsey Morgan, Radio personality, former Aurora TV producer and producer of "When a King Came to Town," a documentary about Dr. King in Denver

Jovan Mays, Aurora Public School Teacher, Aurora's 1st Poet Laureate and coalition member of Colorado Lynching Memorial Project.

Friday, January 16, 2026

I Am The Dream Family Night, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Community College of Aurora (Rotunda Room), 16000 E. Centertech Pkwy., Aurora

Open to all ages. Discuss issues that matter to you. Free dinner, games and family activities.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Interfaith Breakfast

Event Partners: Aurora Community of Faith and Aurora Mental Health and Recovery

8 to 10 a.m. Z New Summit, 411 Sable Blvd. RSVP to officeofoee@auroragov.org

Saturday, Jan. 17

Service Project: Packing hygiene kits for neighbors in need

Help city staff pack 1,000 hygiene kits for community members in need. Register in the Volunteer Portal at AuroraGov.org/Volunteer

9 to 11 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave.

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Wreath-laying Ceremony, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora

Boulder

Sunday, January 18, 2026 , 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Boulder JCC

6007 Oreg Avenue

Boulder, CO 80303



Hosted by the Second Baptist Church Boulder, this event will include vignettes performed by local actors, music by local youth honoring jazz legend George Morrison, film excerpts, and speeches that bring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s messages of justice, love, and nonviolence to life. Through storytelling, music, and reflection, both in person and online, the program invites participants to connect Dr. King's legacy to today's challenges and to reflect on their own responsibility in building a more just and united community. Learn more and reserve your spot for this event on Eventbrite.

Lafayette

21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Monday, Jan. 19, 10am-12:30pm

Location: Bob L. Burger Recreation Center, 111 W. Baseline Rd.

The 2026 Lafayette MLK celebration is a free, all-ages, family-friendly event organized by Lafayette's youth leaders. No march will be held this year. Join fellow community members at the Receation Center for breakfast, coffee, hot chocolate, children's activities, musical performances, speakers and more!

Fort Collins

Monday, January 19

This event brings together campus and community partners for a day of reflection, inspiration, and engagement featuring performances and opportunities to engage. Together, we celebrate the ongoing work of "Building Community, Uniting Fort Collins."

Event 10a-1p, Colorado State University, Lory Student Center, 1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins











