For first time ever in southern Colorado, a "particularly dangerous situation" has been declared for fire danger

For the first time, the National Weather Service office in Pueblo has issued a "particularly dangerous situation" for fire weather in southern Colorado.

That designation means fire weather conditions are about as extreme as they can get in the outlined areas.

CBS

According to the National Weather Service: This is a Particularly Dangerous Situation that poses a significant threat to life and property for both rural and urban environments in the event of a wildfire start or an existing fire. In some cases, safe and timely evacuation may not be possible should a fire approach. Avoid debris burning, campfires, and any outdoor activity or use of equipment that could produce a spark. Follow all local fire restrictions.

Xcel Energy is planning to do power outages in southern Colorado as a result of the extreme fire danger.

For Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains, outside of the "PDS" area, extreme fire danger remains in place from 10 a.m. Wednesday to midnight. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and relative humidity as low as 4% will support rapid fire growth.

A relative humidity value of 4% is exceptionally low, even for Colorado, and highlights just how dry the air mass is.

One more day of critical fire weather is expected on Thursday before the pattern shifts and chances for rain return.

The first-ever occurence of a "particularly dangerous situation" for fire weather in Colorado was on Dec. 19 by the National Weather Service in Boulder. This led to thousands without power due to a power safety shutoff with wind gusts up to 105 mph.