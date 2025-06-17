Charles Burrell, Denver's "Jackie Robinson of classical music," dies at age 104

Charles Burrell, the classical and jazz bass player and the first African-American member of a major American symphony, died early Tuesday at age 104. His passing was confirmed by Burrell's cousin Purnell Steen.

John Shackford

John Shackford, who supported Burrell as a publicist, said he was a "wonderful gentleman and friend." Shackford said, "I have been honored to know Charlie and his extended family since I met him in 1990 at the Symphony. Driving him to Dazzle and Boettcher Hall on numerous occasions, being able to take many photos of him over the years, and the many visits with him sharing great memories, are memories I will always treasure. In the immortal words of Duke Ellington: 'Love you madly!'"

Denver Symphony (now Colorado Symphony)

Burrell joined the Denver Symphony Orchestra (now the Colorado Symphony) in 1949.

The Colorado Music Hall of Fame said that Burrell was often referred to as "The Jackie Robinson of classical music," adding that Burrell was "equally impressive is his virtuosic career as a jazz musician, making him one of a rare breed who felt as comfortable in a tux at Boettcher Concert Hall as he did with a cigar in his mouth at Five Points' Rossonian Lounge."

In 2023, Burrell was honored at the MLK Jr. Business Awards, and Aurora Public Schools named a school in his honor, the Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Campus.