Denver Nuggets to play game in Mexico next season

The Denver Nuggets will play a regular-season game in Mexico next season. It will be against the Indiana Pacers on Nov. 7 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

This will be the second time that the Nuggets have played in Mexico and the 35th NBA game to have ever been played in Mexico..

A general view inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico before the game between Miami Heat and Washington Wizards on Nov. 2, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images

"We are thrilled that the Nuggets were chosen to compete in The Mexico City Game next season. As a team led by two electrifying stars born outside of the U.S., we are honored anytime we can showcase Nuggets basketball to NBA fans around the world as well as continue to grow KSE's global footprint" said Kroenke Sports & Entertainment President of Team and Media Operations Kevin Demoff in a prepared statement.

Get information on how to get tickets at nbamexicocitygame.mx.