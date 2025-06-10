Black Pride Week pays homage to Black and queer people in Colorado

The month of June is celebrated as Pride Month, and in Denver, during the second week, Black Pride Week.

This week is used to celebrate the accomplishments while remembering the struggles Black and queer people face every single day. Organizers of Black Pride Colorado say this is needed now more than ever before.

"With all the things happening in our administration, in our world, and the targeting of certain groups, especially our LGBTQIA family, Pride just needs to happen." John Lambert-Roberts, drag artist, said.

Black Pride Colorado

Organizers of Black Pride Colorado say the world feels too separated. Pride should be used to keep everyone together. This Pride is different as it pays homage to Black and queer people through gospel brunches, galas and drag performances. The biggest thing to note, everyone is invited.

"Black pride is for everyone," Lambert-Roberts said. "I know we say Black Pride, right? For the culture and all these things. I look at it as yes, we are opening space for and curating space for a certain group of people by making sure they feel safe, honored, and celebrated."

Black Pride has become a staple in Colorado for the past five years. It continues to see success without ever receiving a grant.

"I didn't think that we wouldn't be able to get grants, and then it still didn't happen," Lambert-Roberts said. "Then it's like 'OK. Cool! We got this!' We are going to breathe and work through this."

Local LGBTQ+ businesses, ally establishments, and organizations give back to make Black Pride happen. This way every year, queer people can come to a safe space to be themselves, with their chosen family.

"I am very aware of those of us that have come out and don't have family," Tara Jae, Director of YouthSeen and Black Pride Colorado, said. "This is the opportunity to have family and to be able to walk into a space, not only to see people who look like you, but they might not even know you, and they are excited to see you. That's what people need."

Black Pride Colorado runs from June 8 through June 15. The list of events includes:

Sunday, June 8: Gospel Brunch, 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1776 Champa St. 80202

Wednesday, June 11: ConscioUS Consumption at Cirrus Social Club, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., 3200 E Colfax Ave, 80206

Thursday, June 12: Happy Hour at MCA, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., 1485 Delgany St, 80202

Friday, June 13: Black Pride Gala at Denver Art Museum, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., 100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, 80204

Saturday, June 14: Zarah and the Chocolate Factory at X Bar, 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., 629 E Colfax Ave, 80203