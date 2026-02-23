Black, gay, drag queens discuss importance of Black History Month as well as acceptance

The Haus of Misdemeanor is speaking about the importance of celebrating who they are: Black, gay, drag queens. This is the message they are spreading to everyone.

This group says that for them, it's joy, but for others, it's viewed as not accepted or criminal. They say their lifestyle should be celebrated and not ignored.

The Haus of Misdemeanor appeared as special guests at CBS Colorado. CBS

"It's necessary for us all to come together because if we don't, look at what's happening," Felony Misdemeanor, Drag Queen and Mother of Haus of Misdemeanor said. "It's going to spread worldwide and it already is."

According to the Haus of Misdemeanor, you have to celebrate everything; you can't pick and choose.

"It's who I am," Felony said. "People will see that I'm Black first before I'm gay. It's my identity, so it's very important to me."

The Haus of Misdemeanor says this comes with stereotypes. If you are Black, you could be labeled as a criminal. If you are gay, you could be labeled as a pedophile and if you are a drag queen, you could be labeled as a groomer.

"Groomers and bad people are all a distraction," Zarah Misdemeanor, Drag Queen and in the Haus of Misdemeanor, said. "They're not speaking from personal experience because if you go to a drag show, that's not what it's about. It's all about love, fun, and acceptance."

CBS Colorado's Brian Sherrod interviews members of The Haus of Misdemeanor. CBS

Zarah and Felony fight to show everyone that drag queens are good people who should be celebrated. This is a fight that has been going on for decades.

"We have to work harder for the opportunities that we have," Zarah said. This includes booking shows. We have to reach out. We have to be the vessel. We do the work and show a good first impression."

The Haus of Misdemeanor is asking everyone to go to a drag show and see for yourself. Don't follow the words of someone who has never been.

"It's a safe space for people to come in and be their true, authentic selves," Zarah said. "That's what drag is all about. It's about love, community, joy, laughter, and excitement."

You can watch CBS Colorado's Elevating Black Voices special at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27 on CBS News Colorado's livestream.