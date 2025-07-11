Colorado Black Arts Festival celebrates the best in Black artistic excellence

One of Denver's most cherished summer traditions is back for the 39th year. The Colorado Black Arts Festival is a celebration of Black artistic excellence that has been part of the city's cultural heartbeat since 1986.

Colorado Black Arts Festival CBS

Over the course of three days, the festival is expected to welcome nearly 30,000 visitors who come to experience the richness of Black culture through art, music, food, and fashion.

From original paintings and handcrafted goods to stylish apparel and mouthwatering cuisine, the festival offers something for everyone. Live music will fill the air from three performance stages spread throughout the park, creating the perfect summer vibe.

But the festival is more than just entertainment. Its mission is deeply rooted in community empowerment.

Colorado Black Arts Festival CBS

"It's important for the city to know that you have a strong community here. A community that wants to give back, and this is part of us giving back. It's also about inviting others from diverse backgrounds to celebrate with us," said Shonerela Braggs, who is the Children's Pavilion Coordinator for the Colorado Black Arts Festival.

The mission of the Colorado Black Arts Festival is to involve the entire community in helping to establish self-reliance, believing that pride in one's culture is the foundation for long-term stability and prosperity.

The Colorado Black Arts Festival will be open on Friday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.