Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rapids bring over 90,000 sports fans to the metro area Saturday

Those in Denver on Saturday likely noticed it was a little more crowded than usual. It wasn't just the nice weather; two big sports games brought tens of thousands of fans to the stands.

First up were the Denver Nuggets, who had the first game of their playoff push and started the day with a free, completely packed fan fest outside Ball Arena. There were games and giveaways for those who managed to get tickets.

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Nadine Vasquez and her mom, Joanne Sandoval, were two of the lucky ones to make it into the fan fest.

"We're going to make it a family affair," said Vasquez.

But while they were able to get these tickets, they didn't manage to get tickets to the Nuggets game.

"We can't get them. That's why it's better to come here. Nobody can stress about money, and we can just have fun," Vasquez said.

Over 19,000 fans packed the stands to watch the game. But the Nuggets weren't the only big game in town on Saturday.

At Empower Field at Mile High, the Colorado Rapids were hosting Inter Miami and international superstar Lionel Messi.

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The Becerra-Soto family had tickets to the Rapids game, but were divided on who to cheer for. It was 10-year-old Emi's birthday, and she is a huge Messi fan, but her older brother Angel is not, so he was cheering for the Rapids. Either way, they, and tens of thousands of others, were guaranteed to have a good time.

"It's a good opportunity. Especially for the thirtieth anniversary of the Rapids," said Angel Becerra-Soto.

The match drew 75,824 fans, marking the second-highest single-game attendance in MLS history.

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But fun isn't over yet for sports fans this weekend. The Colorado Rockies are hosting the World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and international superstar Shohei Ohtani on Saturday and Sunday.

Also on Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche hosts the Los Angeles Kings in their first game of the NHL playoffs.