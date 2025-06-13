Denver's Juneteenth Parade and Festival this Sunday in Five Points

Denver has one of the longest-standing Juneteenth celebrations in the country, dating back to the 1960s. The holiday marks the end of slavery in the United States.

It's a celebration of African Americans' long fight for freedom and this weekend, it will be celebrated with a parade and festival in Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood.

Black Sheriff's Protective Association

The Black Sheriff's Protective Association takes part in Juneteenth every year. Captain Stephanie Laing's grandfather set the example for her, joining the Denver Sheriff Department in 1956.

"I remember coming just as a little kid. My parents could not wait to get us out here, and all the different organizations, all the different people," Laing said.

She says it's important for the community to see officers invested in seeing people thrive.

"It means a lot to wear this uniform of the place where I grew up, where I went to school, and now I have an opportunity to serve this community as a deputy," added Laing.

Juneteenth, she says, is a call to action.

A recognition of the long struggle for freedom and the importance of moving forward together.

"It's an honor to actually be a part of it. It means a lot to me," Denver Sheriff Deputy Dionne Warren said.

"Just to celebrate Denver, to celebrate Five Points that's been here for so long. To keep our history alive, having a lot of fun and just mending different groups together," said Chiniqua Jackson, Juneteenth Parade and Youth Zone Coordinator.

Although scaled back this year to just one day because of a decline in corporate sponsors, organizers have worked hard to ensure this core part of Denver's culture is as memorable as ever.

"Don't miss out, come down and see us," Jackson said.

The Juneteenth Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Sunday and will start on Williams Street at 26th Avenue in Denver and go along 26th all the way to Welton. The festival then runs along Welton in Five Points from noon to 8 p.m.