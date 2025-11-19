Purnell Steen, Denver's Five Points Ambassador & jazz legend, dies at 84

A legendary musician who helped keep the jazz scene alive in Denver's Five Points neighborhood died this week.

Friends of Purnell Steen say he passed away on Tuesday. He was 84.

Denver Jazz legend Purnell Steen of the Five Points Ambassadors John Shackford

Andrew Hudson, a bass player who performed with Steen, said, "I just saw him at Dazzle a week ago. I was honored to play with him many, many times. I will miss my "uncle" Purnell deeply."

Hudson added, "We have lost a member of Denver's jazz royalty and Purnell will be deeply missed by his friends and fans. He was passionate about the history of jazz in Denver's Five Points and musicians and jazz fans in Denver will be forever grateful for Purnell's tireless efforts in promoting this truly American art form."

Music legends and cousins Charlie Burrell and Purnell Steen in 2009. John Shackford

CBS Colorado interviewed Steen back in June when his cousin and fellow musician Charlie Burrell passed away. Burrell was the first African-American member of a major American symphony, joining the Denver Symphony Orchestra (now the Colorado Symphony) in 1949.

In June, Steen told CBS how he remembered being in the audience with his mother, at age 8 years old, and hearing people gasp when Burrell appeared on the stage.

Steen led the Five Points Ambassadors, playing classic jazz hits and sharing his love for music for more than 30 years.

John Shackford, Steen's publicist said, "It's been a labor of love, and a long-time friendship since 1994. I will miss Purnell greatly."