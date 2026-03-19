Colorado Senate President James Coleman celebrates Black student excellence

Over the past two years, 185 high school students have been awarded more than $20,000 in gifts for being excellent. These students are high achievers not only in the classroom, but also in their community. The Black Student Excellence Awards Ceremony is a celebration for African American students in the Denver Metro area with a 3.5GPA or higher.

"Growing up here, I never really got those kinds of recognitions and awards. I thought, 'Man, it's great to get awards for other things but for academic achievement...3.5 GPA or higher, we want to recognize you,'" said Colorado Senate President James Coleman, who founded the award program.

President Coleman saw a need to celebrate students who work hard and make notable contributions in their community. Application for this year's awards are due by March 31, 2026.

Eligibility Requirements include:

Black high school student in the Denver Metro Area

Weighted, cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher

Demonstration of community, civic or leadership service

Letter of recommendation from a school or community leader

Not a previous recipient of the award

Coleman Family Enterprises

"I came up with this idea in particular because I remember being inn 7th grade. I went to school and Wellington Webb, the first Black Mayor of Denver, walked into my classroom, and I didn't know we could be the Mayor. I didn't know we could be elected to office. That for me was really important. As an elected official, I believe it's my responsibility to pay that back and pay it forward to the next generation and say, 'We see you,'" Coleman explained.

LINK: Apply for the Black Student Excellence Award

Award winners will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, June 4, 2026 at New Hope Baptist Church. Students will receive a signed certificate from President Coleman, a monetary gift, and a gift basket.