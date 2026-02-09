Colorado law expands Black history studies in all K-12 schools

A new law expands how black history is taught at public schools across the state. Colorado's HB25-1149 law requires K-12 public schools to integrate comprehensive Black history and cultural studies into their curriculum by 2028.

That law was signed in June 2025. The law establishes a 17-member committee to develop standards focusing on Black contributions and experiences. It also creates a free, bilingual resource bank for educators.

Director of Black Student Success at Denver Public Schools, Michael Atkins, is just one of several people who fought for this law. Atkins has been a part of the area since he was four years old. Atkins says this new law is essential. Black history cannot only be taught during February, which is the month recognized as Black History Month.

"We know our story is not just confined to just 28 days," Atkins said. "This bill will allow the opportunity for us to embrace the black experience, 365 days a year."

Atkins says all students and staff will learn about Black history and its contributions. Atkins says history cannot only be focused on slavery.

"African Americans have really contributed to our current state of living," Atkins said. "That needs to be heard, taught, and observed to our most precious asset, which is our babies. This bill not only benefits our Black students. This bill benefits all students."

Fourth-grader Zora Jackson in Denver Public Schools also worked to enact the law. Jackson attended meetings and spoke on the importance of Martin Luther King Jr.'s teachings and how they changed the world and her own life.

"I work every day to help my community become better and become a better person," Jackson said. "I also want to help people rise up against hatred."

Jackson said she is still surprised when she learned about what happened to Black people in the past.

"The fact that people were being treated differently based on skin color," Jackson said.

Atkins and Jackson say that when all students learn about Black history and their contributions, it improves understanding. If you do not learn, you cannot change.