Denver community gathers to celebrate life of beloved pastor, Civil Rights leader, Rev. James Peters Jr.

On Saturday morning at Denver's New Hope Baptist Church, the congregation, clergy, and community leaders gathered for the funeral of the church's longtime pastor, Reverend James Peters Jr., a beloved spiritual leader and prominent Civil Rights activist.

Peters receives a plaque from Martin Luther King, Jr. James Peters

For Pastor Eugene Downing, who currently leads New Hope, the loss of Peters has been a deeply personal one.

"When I arrived here, I immediately met Pastor Peters," Downing recalled.

Since his passing, it's been a time of reflection. That reflection has sparked countless memories, from Peters's quick wit and humor to his unwavering commitment to justice and community advancement.

Portrait of Peters in New Hope Baptist Church CBS

"Dr. Peters had a great sense of humor," said Downing, smiling. "But more than that, he was instrumental in seeing things through. He helped galvanize pastors in the area and played a key role in shaping significant legislation at both the city and state levels."

Though his roots were in the church, Peters's influence reached far beyond the pews. He was a key figure in the Civil Rights Movement, working alongside Martin Luther King Jr. to help organize the historic 1963 March on Washington.

The 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom CBS

In addition to his activism on the national stage, Peters served as Chair of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission and led New Hope Baptist Church for 28 years, a place he often described as the heart of his life's work.

"I've got a rich and powerful ministry, and it's taken me a lot of places," Peters once said.

News of his passing sent shockwaves through the Denver community and beyond.

Funeral service for Rev. James D. Peters, Jr. CBS

"A lot of people were certainly in shock," Downing said. "But they've also been sharing so many fond memories."

Now, as the community prepares to say goodbye, New Hope Baptist Church is focused not only on celebrating his legacy but also on carrying forward the mission he held so dear.

"African American communities are often underserved," Downing emphasized. "As we celebrate his life, we can't overlook the work still left to do."