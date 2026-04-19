Denver Nuggets Altitude broadcasts now being offered in Spanish for first time ever

For the first time in the team's history, Altitude Sports is broadcasting Denver Nuggets home games in Spanish. Kroenke Sports and Entertainment announced it has contracted a team to broadcast its games in Spanish for the playoffs.

"I think that is what the public wanted," said Ivan De La Garza, producer for the broadcast team.

A team of three people, two commentators and a producer, sit in a press box at the top of Ball Arena. Their commentary is then synced with the traditional Altitude broadcast video and shared on the Altitude Plus application.

CBS

"With the Nuggets winning in the last five years, there is a tremendous amount of following from Latino people trying to listen to and watch the games in Spanish," said Andres Casas, color commentator for the broadcast.

Casas said he strives to bring the same energy fans get during soccer broadcasts into the basketball broadcasts.

"That excitement that gets you. We want people to feel they are at the game," Casas said.

"It has been so amazing to be a part of the Spanish broadcast for the Nuggets. I have been a fan of the Nuggets for my whole life," said Jena Garcia, play-by-play commentator.

Garcia said it has been a dream come true to help bring this broadcast to her community.

"I've always desired to hear a Spanish broadcast, just as a fan. To be a part of it is just incredible," Garcia said.

Those working in the broadcast said they are honored to help expand the reach of the Nuggets and sports in accessing diverse communities.

CBS

"We love sports. We are passionate, we are loud. We like to get together and enjoy sports," De La Garza said.

"The Nuggets have a huge following, especially on the Spanish side. So, it is great for them to be able to listen to what is going on, game by game, especially into the playoffs," Casas said.

"It is just another step of access that they are getting to be a fan of basketball," Garcia said.