Harvard student grows worldwide charity for kids with cancer she founded at 14
A freshman at Harvard is working to grow the cancer charity she founded when she was just 14 years old.
A freshman at Harvard is working to grow the cancer charity she founded when she was just 14 years old.
Opening up about dogs helps patients connect with one another.
Lance Perkins has taught more than 400 veterans how to make wooden flags.
In 2010, Cynthia Wigren took a vacation that changed her life and laid the foundation for an organization that is now the biggest funder of white shark research in Massachusetts.
Tavares Brewington, the founder of Street2Ivy, is giving teens from all backgrounds the chance to succeed like he has
Dr. Christopher Lathan is focused on removing barriers that prevent some of Boston's most vulnerable residents from getting the health care they need.
The annual Runway for Recovery fundraiser in Boston raises money to provide financial support for people and their families going through breast cancer treatment.
A girl from Needham who survived a massive stroke has written a book to help other kids feel less alone.
Beyond Walls, founded by Al Wilson, partners with community members and artists who hail from New England and all over the world.
School resource officer Anna Margaryan is a passionate ambassador for community policing.
WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes has an update on the work of four Change Makers.
A program for Boston Public Schools students helps them learn culinary and life skills.
Applied Behavior Analyst Alexis Munoz runs the before-school program, the after-school program, a scholars program and coaches the boys basketball team at Edison K8 School.
Inspired by her brother, a crafty third-grader started a bracelet business to raise money for sickle cell research
Salem Public Schools are three months into a four-month pilot project that is unlike anything in Massachusetts.
Tom O'Keefe calls Stride for Stride the best thing he's ever done, and one of his teammates may end up saving his life.
Sara Minkara, Special Advisor for International Disability Rights, says people with disabilities want what everyone wants: to be seen, heard and valued.
Elsie Sutherland created a website to make it more efficient for people in Milford to perform community service.
Anaya Tipnis was bright, beautiful, and committed to creating a more equitable world.
Lino Sanchez survived abuse, violent attacks in the inner-city and an attempted murder conviction to become a mentor and a father-figure to young student-athletes.
Jay Calnan took his unique life experience and turned it into a non-profit that pairs sick children with college athletic teams.
Through sewing textured patches into thrifted clothes, Cuerdos hopes to self-soothe and raise awareness for mental health.
News of the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick parting ways on Thursday morning sent shockwaves throughout the football world.
A local non-profit is fighting loneliness in older residents by pairing them with younger volunteers for friendship and assistance.
The teenage boys were driving when they noticed a driver in distress.
A new app could bring relief to people with ringing in the ears.
A new study confirms that social isolation from the pandemic had a real impact on children under the age of two.
High levels of radon gas were detected in 21.8% of Massachusetts homes according to a new report by the American Lung Association.
The blue light emitted from your smartphone may not be as harmful to sleep as previously thought.
Two studies have found that Ozempic does not put people at a higher risk of some side effects.
Eighty-year-old Martin Hannon can't shake the memory of the frightening fall he took into a hollow sidewalk in Boston a year ago.
A college student was shocked when she got a notification on her cellphone that her life savings was gone.
The I-Team uncovered a backlog of rebates at Mass Save, prompting the program to hire a new company to address the payments.
A former fugitive involved in the shooting death of a Boston Police Officer believes she now deserves redemption.
The I-Team has learned the suspect in a Waltham crash that killed a police officer and National Grid worker has a long history of struggles with mental illness and a criminal past that spans decades.
Sometimes the CES offers innovation we really didn't know we needed.
We are exactly two weeks away from the New Hampshire primary, and two new polls from reputable outlets are a study in contrast.
Jon Keller says it is typical of Harvard that the Corporation couldn't just announce Gay's resignation without shoveling a pile of self-congratulatory rhetoric on top.
With 2023 coming to an end, we're looking back at the last year of Massachusetts politics.
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has endorsed former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
The company that owns several Boston radio stations is declaring bankruptcy.
CVS plans to close one of its stores in downtown Boston next month.
TGI Fridays is closing 36 of its restaurants across the United States, including several in Massachusetts.
Pennsylvania-based The Hershey Company is facing a lawsuit seeking $5 million in damages over the wrappers on Reese's peanut butter candies.
There were several big names that filed for bankruptcy this year, and some closed their doors.
A group of friends in Massachusetts continued an incredibly generous New Year's tradition on Monday.
Police say a Massachusetts woman was tricked into poisoning her husband by a fake soap opera star.
Nala the pig is ready to find a loving home for the new year.
A driver wearing a "full Grinch costume" crashed and caused damage to a performing arts venue, according to police.
There were wedding bells on the ice this Christmas Eve in Boston.