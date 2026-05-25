Why are there so many dead fish in Greater Boston waterways?

Nestled on the edge of Brookline and Boston, Leverett Pond is usually an ample spot to observe nature, but right now the shores of the pond are lined with dead fish.

"You don't see dead fish too often. The last time I did, it was in the talons of a bald eagle," said Jeffrey Taylor, a nature walk guide who used to work for the Audubon Society. "When they're just washed up like that, you don't know what killed them."

By the look of the fish, Taylor believes they are the infamous and invasive Asian carp that have become a nuisance in waterways across the country.

"These carp are adapted for low oxygen situations, but it could be that something is in the water decreasing the amount of oxygen to the point that even the carp can't live," said Taylor.

Meryl Blinder used to be a court sketch artist, and she now comes to the pond to draw the animals. You won't find her with a sketchpad in hand now.

"No, I don't think so," laughed Blinder. "Dead fish are just somehow not my subject."

She spotted park rangers removing fish from the lake earlier this week.

"One of them said to me that they believe it's that drastic change in temperature took the oxygen out of the water, and that's why they died," told Blinder.

A similar incident happened in Worcester recently. The city said the temperature swing and low water levels led to a decrease in oxygen, killing fish in the pond in University Park.

"We are not losing an important part of the environment by losing the carp; it's just a sign that there's something going on here," said Taylor.

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation says this location is under the jurisdiction of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department. WBZ-TV reached out to them for an answer, but we have yet to hear back