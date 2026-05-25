Boston Pops and Gay Men's Chorus to perform for annual Pride night, "a pinnacle for us"

The Boston Gay Men's Chorus is preparing for one of the biggest concerts of the year. They'll soon perform with the Boston Pops for the orchestra's annual Pride Night Celebration.

Every Wednesday night, music director Reuben Reynolds looks forward to leading the chorus.

"They are singing in one common voice, in one common belief, this is who we are," Reynolds said.

And this year, they'll get to show off that pride alongside one of the best orchestras in the country.

Reynolds said, "To stand on stage with the Boston Pops and have them recognize that we are telling our stories to their audiences and that we're a part of the message of the Pops? It is really earth-shattering to me."

Pops conductor Keth Lockhart started the Pride Night tradition two years ago, and said that the first year, "we got a really tremendous audience and just such a great response that we really decided that it was one of those things the Pops really should be doing."

This year's concert will also feature Tony winner and Lynn Native, Alex Newell.

Reynolds explained, "They've got incredible exposure, they've grown through the years, they're grown into the wonderful person that they are today, and that has been a joy to watch."

The night will be filled with Pride anthems, like "I'm Coming Out", "Beautiful", "Freedom 90", and the chorus will join Newell for the night's theme song, "We Are the Champions".

Lockhart said, "I think it's great to remind people that we are really here for everybody and that music, indeed, what we do here in Symphony Hall belongs to everyone."

"What more legends can there be in this country than for us as musicians to be a part of?" says Reynolds, "This is kind of a pinnacle for us."

"If Pride Month is really about being comfortable with who you are and being free to be who you are, then what better medium to express it than music?" Lockhart added.

Pride Night with the Boston Pops is at Symphony Hall on Friday, June 5th.