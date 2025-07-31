Led by CEO Rob Hale, Granite Telecommunications makes largest team donation in Pan-Mass Challenge history

Giving back is a key measure of success at Granite Telecommunications in Quincy. The company's founder and CEO Rob Hale may be as well known for his extraordinary philanthropy as he is for his successful business. He is also a second-year Pan-Mass Challenge rider getting ready to take on a route of almost 190 miles.

In 2023, Rob and a team of about 25 employees rode their first PMC and loved the experience. "It's a lot of fun," he says. "It's wonderful to support the Pan-Mass Challenge. It is wonderful to support Dana-Farber."

Rob's father, who was treated at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, died of pancreatic cancer. Rob's drive to help fund research that leads to a cure is personal. "It obviously rips your heart out. But the compassion, care, the research they do-it's going to make the world a better place," he said.

Riding in honor of beloved colleague

That's one motivation for this year's team of almost 50 riders. Another is the memory of a beloved friend and colleague who died suddenly in December. Bob Allen-"B.A."- worked at Granite for more than 30 years. He ran marathons for charity, mentored younger employees, and wanted to ride this year's PMC.

Steve Iannacone, who worked for Bob for 22 years, remembers one of their last conversations before Bob passed away. Bob was about to go into the hospital for, what was supposed to be, a routine procedure. "He goes, 'I can't wait to get out of the hospital. I am going to train for the Pan-Mass, and we are all going to do it in August together as a team.' So that was the plan - - to do it with B.A," Steve said. "He was going to come back, and we were all going to rally around him."

Steve describes Bob's death as devastating. When Rob announced that Granite would form a 2025 PMC team to ride in Bob's memory, he asked members to come up with a creative name. They chose B.A.'s Brigade, a name they will wear proudly on their "day two" team jerseys. Members of Bob's family have also joined the team which, Steve says, will make the ride even more special.

Team raises $3.6 million

Through the spring and summer, they met for training rides-often on the South Shore. Their fundraising took on even greater urgency after Rob made a call to PMC founder Billy Starr. "I asked Billy what's the most that any team had ever raised? and he said 3.5," Rob said.

The team goal became $3.6 million, and days before the 2025 ride, they hit it. B.A.'s Brigade has now made the largest team donation in the PMC's 46-year history.

They feel especially proud to make that record-breaking donation in Bob's memory. Rob, who like most of the team is riding the two-day PMC from Sturbridge, is ready to go. "For our family and for my Granite teammates, maybe the greatest gift is the joy of giving," he said. "It makes me joyful."

Steve says he hopes to pose for the team photo at the ride's end in Provincetown holding Bob's photo. He says that is a memory he will treasure.

100% of all PMC donations go directly to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. To learn more about the Pan-Mass Challenge go to pmc.org.