Huerta and Dahlien score as NWSL's Reign snap scoreless skid and beat Boston Legacy 2-1

Sofia Huerta and Maddie Dahlien scored and the Seattle Reign snapped Boston Legacy's five-game unbeaten streak with a 2-1 victory on Friday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

Huerta converted a penalty kick in the 11th minute, ending a 511-minute stretch without a goal for the Reign (4-2-4). Seattle was awarded the penalty when Boston's Jorelyn Carabalí was called for a handball in the box. The Legacy kept applying pressure to the Reign throughout the half. Captain Nichelle Prince had several good crosses, but her teammates were unable to help the ball find the net.

Dahlien added a goal in the 51st, scoring off a long pass into the box from Madison Curry.

It appeared that Boston (2-4-5) had closed the gap in the 87th with a goal from Aïssata Traoré, but a video review showed she was offside. Traoré eventually scored with an assist from Emerson Elgin four minutes into stoppage time.

Boston Legacy heads to Kansas City next Saturday to play the Current at 1:30 p.m.

The game was played at Centreville Bank Stadium with over 9,000 fans in attendance. It marked the first time Rhode Island had hosted a professional women's soccer match.

The Legacy's home this season, Gillette Stadium, is unavailable because it will host World Cup matches starting next month. The Legacy will play seven times in Pawtucket. The team will begin to play at White Stadium in Boston's Franklin Park once renovations are completed. They are set to play their 2027 there.