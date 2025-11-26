Shrewsbury woman leads Thanksgiving turkey drive for almost 300 families

Hours before the first cars will pull into the driveway at Shrewsbury's Scandinavian Athletic Club parking lot, volunteers are filling individual bags with everything families need for a Thanksgiving dinner. This year 266 people have requested a meal basket, more than any year since COVID. They don't have to prove any hardship or financial status to receive a basket. They just have to ask. As long as there are baskets, no one will be turned away.

Organizer Andrea Castinetti moves among volunteers with greetings and hugs explaining how they'll build the baskets and handing out bags. She launched the event eight years ago. She fundraises on her Facebook page, works with local businesses that provide the side dishes, and leads a team of volunteers-many of whom return every year.

If this were Andrea's only community service, it would be significant. She runs the turkey drive while also running a successful real estate business. She and her 43 agents focus on selling homes in Central Massachusetts but also work in Connecticut, Maine, and Rhode Island. She opened her office in 2017, the same year she launched the turkey drive. With a vast network of connections, she is able to put out the word when there is a need to be met in Shrewsbury and people quickly answer the call. It seems she is always thinking about people who need help.

Fundraiser for Shrewsbury father killed

Two months ago, after Kevin Doherty was killed, she organized the vigil and a fundraising effort for Kevin's family that raised $100,000. Kevin was shot after dropping his son at school. He had called police to report a man marking a bridge with graffiti. His death devastated his children and fiancée and shocked his grieving community. For many, the gathering Andrea organized was the first step in a healing process.

She has coordinated backpack drives for children in foster care and for unhoused people in Central Massachusetts. During the holiday toy drive she runs, she dresses up as the Grinch, much to the delight of children whose wish lists are filled by generous donors.

How does someone so busy find the time to do so much? "We make time," she said smiling. Andrea says it is all part of God's plan. "He gave me the ability to bring people together. And if we can bring people together, we need more of that."

Andrea was involved with charities long before she became a realtor. Her first experience leading a service effort started small. She was asked to help find a new home for a dog. At the time, she knew nothing about dogs but agreed to help. She posted the need on social media and a friend adopted the dog, now 14, named Bear. To see her friend's joy and Bear's former family's relief sparked something. "I never knew it could actually feel so good!" she said.

Central Mass Pet Pantry

That good feeling also stirred a passion for animals. In 2024, she helped open the Central Mass Pet Pantry. Andrea explains that, when people are struggling financially, their pets are often the first to suffer. "People need to make the decision-do we feed our family, or do we feed our pets?" she said.

Andrea Castinetti, organizer of turkey drive in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

The Pet Pantry offers free food, treats, toys, bedding, cat litter, and more. Donations cover the cost and volunteers staff the space. It serves more than 600 people a month. Picking up food for her three cats, Holly Dauray thanks Andrea and the volunteers for the assistance which makes it possible to keep all three animals, one of which belonged to her late daughter. "It's just been a wonderful thing for the community," she said. Andrea is quick to point out that she could not do any of this alone. "We have a great network of people who just want to make a difference," Andrea said.

At the turkey drive, Alexandra Martin explains that she tries to join every service effort Andrea promotes. Making Thanksgiving baskets, she says, offers valuable perspective. "I think we've all gone through terrible times in our life. And I feel like, even when things are bad, when you give back to everybody you realize how much worse everybody else has it than you do," she said.

Andrea knows that firsthand. In 2008, when the market crashed, she lost her home and filed for bankruptcy. "I wasn't in real estate at the time. I was in over my head, and I had to start fresh. When you hit rock bottom like that, you have a different outlook on life, that's for sure," she said. Part of that outlook is knowing that, with help, people can get back on their feet.

Paying it forward

"And then they pay it forward," she explains. It's not unusual to meet up with someone, years after he or she has received help, and learn their circumstances have improved. "When they say, 'I was able to provide five meals for people or donate toys' you know, because they're back on their feet, it's the most satisfying thing in the world."

Sharon, a volunteer directing traffic in the parking lot, can attest to the transformative power of service. "Andrea and her team just do great things. They're community driven. It's all from the heart. And she'll do whatever she can for someone," Sharon said. Three years ago, when Sharon was unemployed, joining the turkey drive changed her life. "I met someone in line. We were talking about what we do, and I got a job," she says proudly. Sharon works at UMass Memorial which offers employees time off to volunteer.

As Sharon waves drivers toward the volunteers, Andrea joins the delivery effort. Drivers don't even have to get out of their car. Volunteers carefully place shopping bags in back seats, trunks, and hatchbacks. Many of the drivers are women with children in car seats.

Ashley, who is newly married and serving a dozen people for the holiday, gets emotional when asked what the food donation means. "Food prices right now are skyrocketing. And to be able to get a Thanksgiving meal... It's such a blessing for me and for my family. Excuse me if I'm going to cry," she says pausing. "It's just amazing."

Another driver explains that her car was towed over the weekend and that money is tight. "I'm very thankful." Andrea sees the gratitude in their faces. "They hug you," she says. "They have tears in their eyes... for something as small as a dinner." A small gesture that she knows can make a big difference.