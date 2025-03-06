For 15 years, friends make bi-monthly platelet donation in Boston, have no plans of stopping

For most of Matt Dillis' life, the thought of giving blood was out of the question. "It was anxiety about the needle stick," the civil engineer from Hingham explains. "I couldn't fathom being able to do it."

He laughs about that now as he sits in a chair-for two hours-donating platelets at the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center. Within days, patients at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospital will use Matt's platelets. And it is just one of the ways he supports patients year-round. "If I'm helping to keep them strong so they can fight, then that's my contribution," he said.

Pan-Mass Challenge team

Matt started contributing in 2001. He was grieving the death of one of his closest friends. Joe Giovinazzo died of cancer in August 2000. Matt was in the room with Joe's parents when Joe took his final breath. In that devastating moment, a thought struck him with absolute clarity. "No matter the age of your child, parents shouldn't watch their children go through this," Matt said. "Kids shouldn't suffer. Parents shouldn't watch their kids suffer from cancer. That started me on the PMC." In 2001, with a couple of colleagues, Matt formed Team Forza-G and began riding the Pan-Mass Challenge.

Eventually, he recruited three friends--Jamie Rudasky, Kevin O'Sullivan, and Jaime Schier. They have all been riding ever since. The four men say that participating in the PMC gives them a sense of purpose. Jaime says, "It has completely transformed my life." Team Forza-G now boasts 70 fundraising riders who have raised $8.5 million. (100% of all PMC donations support research at Dana Farber Cancer Institute. WBZ is proud to serve as the ride's media partner.)

Ironically, just before his second and third PMC rides, Matt accepted a free "Pete Platelet" biking jersey from a booth at PMC registration. As a new rider, he didn't have much biking gear. All he had to get the jersey was talk about blood donation with a representative from the donor center. Talking about donating was one thing. Doing it was still inconceivable.

Inspired by boy's cancer battle

That changed in early 2006. Matt had just registered for the PMC. Randomly searching websites for stories that would inspire him ahead of the 2006 ride, he stumbled on a blog about a little boy named Jack Ramsden. Jack's mom Linda wrote about his battle with neuroblastoma. Matt was in awe of the family's strength and Jack's resilience. Chemotherapy. Feeding tubes. Multiple surgeries. Radiation.

Matt could not stop reading about the brave boy and his loving family. "I follow along and I find out that he didn't make it," Matt pauses, choking back a tear. "And I thought, I'm a big guy. I've never had to go through anything like that. I've never had strange doctors poking at me with no idea what is happening." He decided that if Jack could endure what he had, in his short life, Matt could overcome his fear of needles and start donating platelets.

Kevin, Jamie, and Jaime joined the effort. "This is some proof that I'm really committed. Capital "C" committed," Jaime says while squeezing a blue ball in his donation chair. They have now been meeting at the donor center, to give platelets (double and triple donations each time) twice a month for 15 years! Kevin drives from Pelham, New Hampshire. Jamie lives in Waltham. Jaime and his family are in Hudson. "It's an every-two-weeks reunion with people I've come to know really well," Jaime explains. It cements the bond with his friends and connects them to staff members at the blood center whom they are always eager to see.

5,760 patients supported

Based on the 384 units of platelets they donate annually, the staff estimates that the four friends have supported 5,760 patients.

For Jamie, whose father battled prostate cancer twice, it is natural to think about the patients who will use the platelets. Patients going through chemotherapy, for example, can experience a drop in platelets that makes it difficult for their blood to clot. Donated platelets support that function so that they can continue treatment. "You know you're here for a reason helping people. Being able to help somebody has been one of the greatest feelings ever," he says, smiling.

Patients in need of platelets also include newborns and their mothers, trauma patients, and more. Stephanie Ferrara, the center's nurse director, says it is unusual-and most appreciated-to have a group donate platelets so consistently and so often. (They donate 24 times a year which is the maximum allowance.) "We would love to see more of this," Stephanie said. "We would love to see groups come in together... We have availability on our schedule. We also have a blood mobile where we collect whole blood. Donors are welcome to sign up for a drive. We are here Monday through Saturday, and we'd love to have more people come in."

"It's very easy"

Kevin says it has become such a part of their lives that other PMC teammates often "drop in" to donate with them. "Come in once," he encourages. "Try it. People here are super friendly. It's very easy." He says that he enjoys the experience and feels a responsibility to the patients. "I think everybody should have something they do to give back to be part of the bigger community. This happens to be mine."

All these years later, Matt laughs about more than earning the two free "Pete Platelet" jerseys he received at the PMC booth. He is now setting his sights on signing the Patriots jersey that hangs in the Kraft Family Blood Donor Center. Platelet donors receive the honor of signing the jersey once they make their 500th donation. Matt just completed his 420th. "That's the club I'm aiming to be in. It's not why I do it, but it's a milestone," he said. He pauses to consider the math. "Less than four years from now I plan to be on that jersey."