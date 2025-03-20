Massachusetts students' invention to help people with disabilities wins international contest

Two sixth graders at the Epstein Hillel School in Marblehead won an invention contest competing against kids from across North America.

Alice Dunn and Charlie Sobelman joined more than 300 kids across the continent in competing to create an invention to improve the lives of people with disabilities. It's sponsored by an Israeli organization called ADI which stands for the Advancement of People with Disabilities and Rehabilitation for All.

"That's where they house residents with multiple disabilities, and their representative comes to schools and educates children," explains Miri Sharon, a Jewish studies teacher at the school who helped to enter the girls.

The pair was inspired by a documentary on dysphagia. The condition makes it hard for people to swallow, and at times patients can use a feeding tube.

"My neighbor, who we are very close to, her niece has a feeding tube. We have met," said Dunn. "This disability definitely can affect kids' confidence."

Students create special bandage

The girls created a bandage that is made out of a material called second skin. The bandage comes in fun designs and goes of the feeding tube.

Charlie Sobelman and Alice Dunn, sixth graders at the Epstein Hillel School in Marblehead. CBS Boston

"They went through a few different ideas and kept going back to the drawing board," said Lauren Zoerhoff, a science teacher who worked with the girls.

"We were at this desk, and they said it needs to be with a fun design, and I said there you go! You got it!" smiled Sharon.

"We just kind of thought of something that kids would like to make them comfortable, but the designs are endless," said Sobelman.

They submitted their design to the contest and found themselves competing against seniors in high school.

"To be honest, it was a long shot, but at the end of the day, throughout the process, Lauren and I really realized we might have a winner here," said Sharon.

$1,000 prize

The students were announced as a finalist, and eventually joined a Zoom call with the other five finalists.

"At the end of the call, they announced that our girls had won," said Zoerhoff. "I feel like they could end up on Shark Tank."

They won $1,000 for themselves and another $250 for their school. Dunn says they plan to save the money.