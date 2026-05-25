Key date in A.J. Brown trade talks is one week away. What would star receiver bring to Patriots?

After months of speculation, a critical day in A.J. Brown trade talks is one week away.

Though Brown could be traded at any time, June 1 has always been seen as the most likely time when talks would ramp up. That's because if traded before then, Brown would leave the Eagles with a massive salary cap hit. After June 1, the financial implication is easier for Philadelphia to absorb.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was asked last week during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia if he is still confident that Brown will be traded on June 1 or shortly after.

"I've said I'm sticking to my guns. I've said all along I expect that trade to be on or shortly after June 1. I don't think anything has changed," Schefter said, adding "I expect it to be earlier, rather than later."

During his appearance Sunday on Sports Final, ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss noted that adding Brown would be a obviously be key move for New England because it would add a No. 1 receiver. But it would also slide each pass-catcher down a spot on the depth chart.

Reiss also noted that it would also make the wide receiver room a bit too full. He said that could potentially mean someone like Kayshon Boutte, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, or Efton Chism could be on the way out.

Is A.J. Brown trade a done deal?

WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton also talked to Don Bell, sports director for CBS News Philadelphia, on Sports Final about if a Brown trade is seen as a done deal.

"It looks that way. Everything points to them offloading A.J. in some type of move," Bell said. "As time goes on, you're starting to hear more teams are potentially interested. But you know how this game is played. Everybody's trying to raise the price for the Eagles, at least the Birds are, so they can get as much as they possibly can in a deal."

Bell broke down what makes Brown so special, highlighting his physical gifts, speed, strength, and hands.

A.J. Brown concerns

The price for Brown could end up included a first round pick, rumored to potentially be a 2028 selection. So if the Patriots make that deal, are they getting the same player Brown was in his prime?

"I would say no. Year 1 [in Philadelphia], 1,400 yards and 100 receptions. Those types of performances have gone down," Bell said.

Bell did say that there are questions in Philadelphia if the decline in performance is related to a reported ongoing knee injury or if it could have had more to do with recently fired offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, or quarterback Jalen Hurts, who Bell said has been reluctant to let the ball rip in 50-50 situations.

"How much of that has to do with what's going on around him?" Bell said. "So it's hard to figure out exactly how much of this is a decline on A.J.'s part. There is some talk about him not separating the way he did early in his career here … But it appears that there is some slight decline, and maybe there's some concern about a knee. Only time will tell."

Relationship with quarterback

Burton asked Bell about potential concerns with Brown in the locker room. Bell said that from what he's seen, Brown has drawn praise from teammates throughout his Eagles tenure. But, Bell did also point to times where the wide receiver has publicly seemed to place blame on his quarterback.

"There have been some circumstances where it appears he's thrown the quarterback under the bus," Bell said. "Him and Jalen Hurts clearly don't have the same relationship. Jalen is the godfather of, I believe it's his daughter, definitely on of his children. And they don't appear to talk anymore. So I guess it depends on who you ask."

Overall, Bell said he views Brown as a player a team should covet.

"In this game of football, the window of opportunity to win and do something special is very short. And no one will ever convince me that the Eagles are a better football team without A.J. Brown on the roster," Bell said. "So with him effectively begging his way out the door, you are impacting the legacies of guys like Lane Johnson and other players who could definitely use you in the NFC."