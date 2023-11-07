Deal reached that could pave way for Dali crew to leave U.S., documents show
The 21-member crew from India and Sri Lanka have remained onboard the Dali since the Key Bridge collapse — more than 12 weeks and counting.
Fleet Week is a celebration of military power and service in the skies and seas, and it is also about giving the public access to vessels they may never otherwise get to see.
Nearly three months after the collapse of the Key Bridge, shipping traffic can return in full force to and from the Port of Baltimore.
The Maryland Transportation Authority confirmed during a virtual community update that no decision has been made on the design for the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild.
The Port of Baltimore is back in business with the Federal Channel restored to its original dimensions, meaning that businesses relying on the port can start their recovery process.
The main passageway for ships to the Port of Baltimore has been fully restored, the Unified Command announced on Monday.
The Fort McHenry Channel is expected to be restored by Monday, but it could be a bit later, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The final large steel truss from the Key Bridge collapse blocking the main federal passageway to the Port of Baltimore has been removed.
Maryland's Transportation Authority is accepting proposals for a new Key Bridge as they start the process of rebuilding the span over the Patapsco River that is expected to take years.
The full federal channel, and passageway for ships to the Port of Baltimore, will open this weekend, nearly 11 weeks after the Key Bridge collapsed and halted vessel traffic to and from the port.
Thousands of bottles of olive oil whir through Pompeian's facility daily but there were tense moments as the company, which has called Baltimore home for more than a century, navigated one of its biggest challenges.
A mural paying tribute to the victims of the Key Bridge collapse was vandalized overnight Friday.
One of two 500+ ton sections of truss from the Key Bridge collapse was removed from the river as salvage efforts continued Friday with the goal of fully opening the federal shipping channel.
Baltimore leaders announced the extension of the Key Bridge Emergency Response Fund.
A new report by the Maryland Chamber of Commerce surveyed 51 businesses—43 of them small businesses—impacted by the Key Bridge collapse and found that most lost money and all had to navigate uncertain territory to stay afloat during the months the port was closed.
In the wake of the Key Bridge collapse, Baltimore's worst maritime disaster, engineers and students at Johns Hopkins University quickly got to work, aiming to find out which bridges nationwide are at risk of a catastrophic collapse.
For more than 60 days, since the collapse of the Key Bridge, the 21-member crew of the Dali has remained onboard the cargo ship, and there is no firm timetable on when they will be allowed to leave, sparking concern from people around the world.
Sunday will mark two months since the cargo ship Dali struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing its collapse.
For the first time since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, a cruise ship has left the Port of Baltimore.
The Port of Baltimore is ready for its comeback story two months after Maryland's biggest maritime disaster, the collapse of the Francis Scott Key and the closure of the Port of Baltimore.
Larger commercial ships can now pass through a deeper and wider Fort McHenry Limited Access Channel to get around the Key Bridge collapse site to the Port of Baltimore, the Unified Command announced on Tuesday.
Crews got right back to work after the Dali cargo ship was unstuck from the wreckage of the Key Bridge in the Patapsco River on Monday.
The Dali, the cargo ship that caused the Key Bridge collapse, returned to the Port of Baltimore on Monday.
A timelapse video shows the remarkable refloating of the Dali cargo ship from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site in the Patapsco River.
Moving the Dali on Monday was a welcomed sign for some who had been without work since March 26 when the Key Bridge and struck by the cargo ship and collapsed.
Battling flames can be a dangerous job. But mixed with the day's extreme heat, that could put firefighters in more danger.
High pressure continues to dominate the region keeping temperatures above average and in the 80s/90s.
Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and scored on a throwing error to help the Baltimore Orioles hold off the New York Yankees 7-6 in a wild finish Wednesday night.
An advocacy group wants to give Baltimore City voters a voice in moving a campaign forward that would give a one-time, $1,000 cash infusion to new parents of Baltimore City.
A dangerous heat wave will continue to intensify across Maryland through the weekend.
Victor Martinez Hernandez, the undocumented migrant suspected of murdering Maryland mom Rachel Morin, is expected to be extradited to Maryland on Thursday, WJZ has learned.
A luxury garden party put on by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks is taking over Baltimore's waterfront at Middle Branch Park later this month, featuring nationally recognized recording artists.
A crash has closed all eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 in Stevensville and a span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, causing backups for miles Wednesday morning.
Filling a pothole can be dirty work, but it can become hazardous when highway workers handle hot asphalt in extreme heat.
The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says it's important to know the symptoms of overheating in pets.
Liz Fleurimond joins us in studio to share some dishes she will be serving this weekend and the inspiration behind them.
Join the Maryland Center for the Arts at the Harmony Woods Music & Beer Festival Friday and Saturday in Bel Air. The event will feature live performances, local food trucks, breweries, wine, and more.
We are joined in studio by the Cane Collective to see what drinks they will be preparing at AFRAM.
The fifth installation of Voyages, the National Aquarium's after-hours event series for adults that explores the intersections of conservation, science and art, happens on July 18.
We are joined by the cast of Everyone's Talking about Jaime to learn about a new queer musical of a boy who dreamed of becoming a professional drag queen.
Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and scored on a throwing error to help the Baltimore Orioles hold off the New York Yankees 7-6 in a wild finish Wednesday night.
The Baltimore Orioles lost another big piece of their starting pitching rotation.
The Baltimore Orioles' ninth-inning rally fell short as they dropped the opener of a three-game series against American League East rival New York Yankees, 4-2, Tuesday evening.
Yankees star Aaron Judge left Tuesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, one inning after he was hit on the left pinkie by a 94.1 mph fastball from Albert Suárez.
Baltimore Orioles third baseman Jordan Westburg left Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees in the middle of the second inning with left hip discomfort after colliding with Juan Soto.
Biden's campaign manager says his newly announced policy on undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens shows he's "fighting for issues that matter to them and to their families."
The Biden administration's program will benefit unauthorized immigrants with American citizen spouses, if they have lived in the U.S. for at least 10 years.
President Biden was in Los Angeles for a glitzy fundraiser with former President Obama and a host of Hollywood stars.
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore mass pardoned more than 175,000 marijuana convictions Monday.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives exceeded its authority when it issued the rule outlawing bump stocks.
Morgan State University's Magnificent Marching Machine will appear on the world stage Friday, performing in Normandy, France on the 80th Anniversary and Commemoration of D-Day.
The theme of the race is "Monuments and Masterpieces." As usual, some parking restrictions and lane closures will be in place Saturday to accommodate the whacky race.
When it comes to vintage style, art and innovation—Baltimore is home to it all.
The University of Maryland Medical Center was granted the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet for the fourth time in a row.
Magali Uroza comes from a Mexican immigrant family and remembers the challenges of learning English while growing up in Baltimore.
Neighbors in one west Baltimore neighborhood are figuring out what to do for groceries, due to the Giant Food location in Edmondson Village closing next month.
A string of recalls connected to Wisconsin-based supplier Schreiber Foods has now extended to Aldi stores after similar recalls at Hy-Vee and other grocery chains.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is asking to move marijuana to Schedule III, alongside ketamine and some anabolic steroids
The Maryland Food Bank is on pace to distribute more than 52 million pounds of food, which is a 20 percent jump in comparison to pre-COVID times.
It has long been a popular resource in the community, easily accessible to many college students and neighbors.
Primanti Bros. on Tuesday announced plans to expand to the Baltimore region this spring.
CVS is closing dozens of pharmacies inside Target stores in 2024 as the store and other retail pharmacy chains face increasing difficulties.
The wildly popular chicken finger joint opened its doors Tuesday at the Snowden River Shopping Center.
The council passed the "Bring Your Own Bag Act" with a bipartisan vote in February.
Baltimore is one of 31 designees announced Monday, picked from nearly 400 applicants.
Health regulators says consumers should avoid eating shellfish from two states because they may contain paralytic toxins.
Recall involves Wegmans Italian Classics Uncured Pepperoni sold at regional grocery chain's stores in eight states.
Feds probe potential link between a salmonella-tainted cucumber sample and an 25-state outbreak that has sickened 162.
Panera faces another lawsuit over a highly caffeinated beverage that the restaurant chain said it would phase out.
A luxury garden party put on by Baltimore City Recreation and Parks is taking over Baltimore's waterfront at Middle Branch Park later this month, featuring nationally recognized recording artists.
Baltimore is celebrating the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month with events such as parades, dance parties, festivals, 5ks and block parties.
It'll be wiener take all when Joey Chestnut, the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion banned from the contest this year, faces off with former champion Takeru Kobayashi on Netflix.
The "Queen of Percussion" Sheila E. and The Original Wailers are two headliners of the 40th edition of Artscape, the Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts announced Friday. There's another closing act the organizers have not yet announced.
Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been one of television's most iconic duos since they started working on "Wheel of Fortune" together in 1982.
Very mild this morning with temperatures hovering in the 60s and 70s. A few clouds are in the mix, but a clear day is ahead.
Maryland summer kicks off with extreme heat
Intense heat continues its grip on Maryland
We continue our dry streak through Friday, where highs climb even higher into the 90s. Heat precautions need to be taken throughout the week, but are especially important to follow from Friday through early next week.
Maryland summer kicks off with extreme heat
