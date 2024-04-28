Kimbrel blows second save of series as Baltimore Orioles lose finale to Oakland A's, 7-6

BALTIMORE - Closer Craig Kimbrel blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth inning as the Baltimore Orioles lost 7-6 to the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

The A's took two of three from the O's.

Kyle McCann's two-run home run in the ninth inning gave Kimbrel his third blown save of the season. He also blew a save against the A's Friday night.

The Orioles (17-10) went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Orioles' Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle went yard in a three-run third inning, and Ramon Urias homered in the fourth.

That three-run bottom of the third rallied the Orioles to a 5-4 lead after Oakland plated three in the top of the inning.

The Orioles took a 6-4 lead in the fourth, but Oakland scored one in the seventh and two in the ninth.

Mountcastle, now batting .319, went 3-for-4.

Baltimore pitcher Albert Suarez allowed four runs on seven base hits in four innings.

The Orioles open a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday at Camden Yards.