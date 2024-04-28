Watch CBS News
Sports

Kimbrel blows second save of series as Baltimore Orioles lose finale to Oakland A's, 7-6

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Puppy love! Orioles spend pregame time with BARCS Animal Shelter pups
Puppy love! Orioles spend pregame time with BARCS Animal Shelter pups 00:25

BALTIMORE - Closer Craig Kimbrel blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth inning as the Baltimore Orioles lost 7-6 to the Oakland Athletics Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.

The A's took two of three from the O's.

Kyle McCann's two-run home run in the ninth inning gave Kimbrel his third blown save of the season. He also blew a save against the A's Friday night.

The Orioles (17-10) went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Orioles' Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle went yard in a three-run third inning, and Ramon Urias homered in the fourth.

That three-run bottom of the third rallied the Orioles to a 5-4 lead after Oakland plated three in the top of the inning.

The Orioles took a 6-4 lead in the fourth, but Oakland scored one in the seventh and two in the ninth.

Mountcastle, now batting .319, went 3-for-4.

Baltimore pitcher Albert Suarez allowed four runs on seven base hits in four innings.

The Orioles open a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday at Camden Yards.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina before landing in Maryland.

First published on April 28, 2024 / 4:34 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.