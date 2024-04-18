Dali owners invoke general average to offset salvage costs following Key Bridge collapse

Baltimore-area residents share concerns with police at community walk, and more top stories

BALTIMORE -- As salvage operations continue at the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse site, the owners of the Dali have invoked a centuries-old maritime law requiring cargo owners to contribute to the costs of salvaging the ship and its cargo.

The declaration, known as a general average declaration, comes into play following significant maritime incidents to help recoup high recovery expenses.

Allen Black, a maritime attorney at Mills Black LLP, explained the implications of the declaration.

"The classic general average expense is salvage, which is what we are seeing here in Baltimore. Before that vessel and move and the cargo can carry on its way, the bridge has to be removed from on top of it and the vessel has to be towed back to a dock," Allen said.

Right now, about 4 thousand cargo containers are on board. Once the ship is refloated, it will return to the Port of Baltimore. A third-party adjuster will evaluate the ship and cargo to determine what the cargo companies owe.

The Biden administration pledged federal dollars to rebuild the bridge and re-open the shipping channel. During the President's visit to Baltimore earlier this month, Senator Ben Cardin made this promise.

The Dali's owners also filed a petition in federal court to limit their legal liability to the value of the ship. This is happening as several federal investigations continue to determine what caused this tragedy to happen.