Baltimore voters largely approve of leaders response in Key Bridge collapse, poll finds

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore voters overwhelmingly approve of key elected leaders' response to the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge last month, according to a newly released poll.

The Goucher College Poll, released Thursday morning in partnership with WJZ media partner The Baltimore Banner, surveyed 705 Baltimore City registered voters last week to learn more about the impact of the disaster and how officials handled it.

Respondents were asked about Gov. Wes Moore, Mayor Brandon Scott, and President Joe Biden, all Democrats. Moore saw the highest approval from voters by far, with an "excellent" or "good" rating from 74% of those surveyed.

The governor has held daily press briefings from Baltimore since the collapse. He plans to meet with members of Congress this week to discuss support for rebuilding the bridge, which has blocked the main shipping channel at Baltimore's port for over two weeks.

Mayor Scott and President Biden saw high marks too. Biden, who has made it clear that the federal government should pay for the entire cost of the bridge's reconstruction, had a 62% approval rating, while 61% of respondents approve of Scott's response.

In an emotional briefing shortly after the collapse, Scott urged Baltimore to focus on supporting the victims of the collapse. He said he has maintained contact with federal officials like Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and this week he laid out the city's role in recovering from the tragedy.

The Baltimore Banner, Goucher College Poll

Asked about how the collapse would directly impact them, 38% of respondents said it would affect them "some" or a "great deal." But 37% said it would not impact them at all.

As for how long it might take for the bridge to be rebuilt, 39% predicted it would take four to five years, 35% believed it could be done within one to three years, and 20% thought it could take six to 10 years.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points. The Goucher College Poll is funded by the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College and directed by Dr. Mileah Kromer, an associate professor of political science.