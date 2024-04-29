Governor Moore to deliver University of Maryland commencement speech

BALTIMORE -- Governor Wes Moore will deliver the University of Maryland, College Park commencement address, the university announced Monday.

The ceremony will take place on May 20 at SECU Stadium.

"Governor Wes Moore's remarkable story is nothing short of inspirational and aspirational," UMD President Darryll Pines said. "I am honored that our graduates will have the opportunity to learn from his journey, beginning from his Takoma Park roots to becoming Maryland's first Black Governor in the state's 246-year history."

Moore, an author and distinguished veteran, is Maryland's first African American governor.

He was also honored as a Rhodes Scholar at Johns Hopkins University, and worked to serve underserved students through his Baltimore-based business, BridgeEDU.

"The University of Maryland is the pride of our state," Moore said in a statement. "I look forward to sharing reflections on life and service with this year's graduates. But more importantly, I look forward to speaking with our students. In a moment of profound consequence for our state, nation, and world, these graduates won't just be our inspirations -- they will be our guides."