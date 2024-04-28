Community leaders pay tribute to construction workers killed during Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE - Community members and Baltimore leaders gathered on Sunday to pay tribute to the six construction workers who died during the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse which happened a little more than a month ago.

On March 26, the Dali, a 946-foot vessel cargo ship managed by Synergy Marine Group, a Singapore-based company, crashed into Baltimore's iconic bridge, causing it to collapse.

Eight construction workers, who were repairing potholes on the bridge at around 1:30 a.m., fell into the water. Two were rescued, four were recovered and two remain missing and are presumed dead.

A memorial ceremony on Sunday honored not only the six workers who died when the bridge collapsed, but all workers who have been injured or killed on the job.

Union leaders and officials advocated for enhancing worker safety rights in Maryland and across the country.

"It doesn't matter what trade you're in, when or where your family came to America from," said Courtney Jenkins, President of the Metropolitan Baltimore Council AFL-CIO Unions. "We are all brothers and sisters and everyone has the inherent right to a job that ensures they can go home safely to their family at the end of their shift."

Workers Memorial Day is an international day of remembrance honoring those who were injured or lost their lives on the job.

Members of the labor community and political leaders spoke about the six men who died from the Key Bridge collapse.

"Their labor is performed at great personal risk, so that the rest of us may lead our lives," said Alex Vazquez, from CASA Maryland. "These unsung heroes paved the way for us to commute to work, reunite with family and traverse our communities."

"We will all be repairing and rebuilding ourselves from this tragedy for a long time," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The investigation into the collapse is still on going.