Pedestrian killed in Jessup hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- A man died in a hit-and-run collision overnight in Jessup, Howard County police said.

Investigators believe the man was crossing Washington Boulevard at Patuxent Range Road around 3 a.m. when a dark-colored sedan struck him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary findings suggest the man was not in the crosswalk at the time of the crash, police said. He was not immediately identified.

The sedan did not remain at the scene. No further information about the car was available.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact PFC Germain at 410-313-3205 or sgermain@howardcountymd.gov.