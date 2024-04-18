Army Corps gives tour of 'very dangerous, very complex' salvage site

Baltimore-area residents share concerns with police at community walk, and more top stories

BALTIMORE – Key Bridge salvage crews are pre-rigging a large portion of steel from the collapsed bridge before it is moved to nearby Sparrows Point.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris vessel gave WJZ a tour of the salvage operation on Thursday.

"They were having to stop because of the lightning we saw yesterday," Colonel Estee Pinchasin of the US Army Corps of Engineers said. "The work that's taking place is very dangerous, very complex in an unforgiving environment."

More than 1,110 tons of steel has been removed from the site and taken to nearby Tradepoint Atlantic.

More than 100 containers from the Dali ship, which remains pinned down in the riverbed with a portion of bridge truss and concrete from the road resting on top.

"There's no breach of the hull. There's no breach of the tanks," Captain Dave O'Connell of the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The bridge truss severed a piece of the front of the Dali about eight feet above the water line, according to Capt. O'Connell.

"The span that's laying across the vessel itself is 5,000 tons," Col. Pinchasin said.

Commanders praised divers and salvage crews for safe and steady progress in challenging conditions.

"With every lift that's taking place, there are lessons to be learned," Col. Pinchasin said. "(Crane operators) make it look graceful, but it's extremely challenging."