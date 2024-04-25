Baltimore Ravens take Clemson's Nate Wiggins with first round pick in NFL Draft

NFL Draft in Baltimore? Ravens say conversations have started to be host city

The Baltimore Ravens selected cornerback Nate Wiggins from Clemson with the 30th overall pick on Thursday in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Wiggins, who runs a 4.28 40-yard dash, will join a Ravens secondary with Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

However, cornerback was a position of need for Baltimore heading into the NFL Draft.

Wiggins was ranked by ESPN as the fourth-best cornerback in the draft and the 25th-best player in the draft.

He didn't allow a completion over 20 yards.

Wiggins had three interceptions and two returned for touchdowns over the past two years at Clemson.

"Wiggins was the only corner to run a sub-4.3 in the 40-yard dash at the combine (4.28), and that speed allows him to stick with receivers in press coverage," an ESPN analysis said. "He has the start-stop ability to smother receivers underneath, and he quickly diagnoses routes and closes well in off-coverage and zone looks."

The Ravens have eight more selections, including the 30th pick in the second and third rounds on Friday.