Raising Cane's opens Columbia location, 5th in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Raising Cane's continued its expansion in Maryland this week with the opening of a Columbia location.

The wildly popular chicken finger joint opened its doors Tuesday at the Snowden River Shopping Center.

The store even has a Columbia theme with images and memorabilia of famous Columbia natives like entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and actor Edward Norton.

The restaurant opened with a drawing for 20 lucky customers to win free Cane's for a year

It's Raising Cane's fifth restaurant in the state and fourth in the Baltimore area. Here's where you can find the closest Cane's to you.