Raising Cane's opens Columbia location, 5th in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Raising Cane's continued its expansion in Maryland this week with the opening of a Columbia location.
The wildly popular chicken finger joint opened its doors Tuesday at the Snowden River Shopping Center.
The store even has a Columbia theme with images and memorabilia of famous Columbia natives like entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and actor Edward Norton.
The restaurant opened with a drawing for 20 lucky customers to win free Cane's for a year
It's Raising Cane's fifth restaurant in the state and fourth in the Baltimore area. Here's where you can find the closest Cane's to you.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.