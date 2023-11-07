Watch CBS News
Raising Cane's opens Columbia location, 5th in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Raising Cane's continued its expansion in Maryland this week with the opening of a Columbia location. 

The wildly popular chicken finger joint opened its doors Tuesday at the Snowden River Shopping Center.  

The store even has a Columbia theme with images and memorabilia of famous Columbia natives like entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and actor Edward Norton.

The restaurant opened with a drawing for 20 lucky customers to win free Cane's for a year 

It's Raising Cane's fifth restaurant in the state and fourth in the Baltimore area. Here's where you can find the closest Cane's to you. 

