Towson Walmart to close in early April, prompting sale shopping sprees

Towson Walmart to close in April, leaving customers looking for a new store

BALTIMORE -- A Towson Walmart is one of dozens swept up in closures across the country.

The superstore along Putty Hill Avenue will close its doors in April, leaving a major gap in the Towson Place shopping center.

It has long been a popular resource in the community, easily accessible to many college students and neighbors.

Walmart is one of several major retailers closing low-performing stores this year across the United States. Companies are looking to streamline operations and cut costs.

Walmart says the decision to close its Towson location was not taken lightly and was based on several factors including "financial performance, location, and customer needs"

Neighbors say they are shocked to hear of the closure, now needing to seek alternatives or travel miles to the next location. But in the meantime, they're taking advantage of the sales

"Everything on shelves are clear," said one shopper. "Everybody's going in there the shelves are so cleared out that everybody is recording they are amazed at how fast everything is going."

"50 percent off of everything - and this is our second time in here today," another shopper said. "We not coming back in here. Who needs a sewing machine? Who needs that?"

The store is expected to close on April 5. The next nearest Walmarts to Towson are the Perry Hall and Cockeysville locations.

Walmart says all staff are eligible for transfer and will be paid through June 14.

"Our workforce team is also ready to provide resources and assistance to support workers during this transition," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a statement.