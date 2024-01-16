Primanti Bros. to open restaurant in Baltimore area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Steelers and Ravens may be rivals, but Primanti Bros. is betting Baltimore is ready to welcome a Pittsburgh classic to their city.

Primanti Bros. on Tuesday announced plans to expand to the Baltimore region. The Pittsburgh-based company will open a restaurant this spring at 996 Corporate Boulevard in Linthicum Heights, about seven miles from Downtown Baltimore.

Between management, bartenders, kitchen staff and servers, the new location is expected to employ about 100 people to work at the 5,227-square-foot restaurant.

"There's no better place for Primanti Bros. to continue its expansion than into the Baltimore region," said Primanti Bros. CEO Adam Golomb. "We're excited to bring people together at the location in Linthicum. And while we might've been born out of Pittsburgh – we know once Baltimore gives us a shot – they'll love what we do."

Primanti Bros. is known for its sandwiches loaded with meat, cheese, French fries and coleslaw, but it also has American classics like burgers, wings and pizza on the menu. There will also be beer as well as liquor and signature cocktails.

Primanti's opened in 1933 and has grown to 43 locations. In the past 10 years, the company says it has more than doubled the number of restaurants in its portfolio.

The Pittsburgh institution celebrated 90 years of business in September by opening a new location in McCandless. In June, Primanti Bros. opened its first-ever amusement park location in Kennywood, joining forces with another Pittsburgh favorite.