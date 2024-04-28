Baltimore native Chris Braswell ready to shine after selected in second round by Tampa Bay

BALTIMORE - Baltimore native Chris Braswell was with his friends and family when his lifelong dream turned into a reality this past week.

Braswell was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I was excited for the process, no matter where I landed," Braswell said. "It's a blessing. I just have to keep working hard and let everything fall where they fall. I just like to keep my head down, keep working hard and take advantage of any opportunity that is given to me."

Braswell played his high school football at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy before playing in college at the University of Alabama.

The linebacker played all 14 games last season at Alabama and led the team with three forced fumbles. He also recorded 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a blocked kick and an interception return for a touchdown.

Braswell sat down with his cousin, WJZ's Miana Massey, before his professional football dream became a reality.

"You know too I've dreamed about this since I was a kid and just to be here and be in this position is definitely a blessing," Braswell said.

It wasn't until high school at St. Frances that his NFL dreams felt like a realistic goal. He was a Top 10 college recruit.

"I knew I could go pro in practice when I was going up against pro-ready tackles and getting wins against them," Braswell said. "I knew there, yeah, I can go professional."

Braswell joins a Tampa Bay linebacker group with Lavonte David, Joe Tryon and K.J. Britt.

He said the Buccaneers are getting a hard worker and all-around player.

"I take pride in my pass-rushing game, love to get after the quarterback, but overall, I am a very balanced player," Braswell said. "I can play the run, rush the passer and drop into coverage and do a lot of things. I hope to bring that to the Bucs."

The Buccaneers (9-8) won the NFC South last season and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Wild Card game.