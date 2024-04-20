Memorial built in honor of the six construction workers killed in the Key Bridge collapse

Memorial built in honor of the six construction workers killed in the Key Bridge collapse

Memorial built in honor of the six construction workers killed in the Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- Countless messages from family members, loved ones, even strangers fill the mural dedicated to the victims of the Key Bridge collapse.

"Something told me, I need to go get a closer look at this," Jeremy Washington, a local neighbor, said.

Washington chose three simple words, "Be not afraid."

It is part of the memorial that a group of volunteers, led by artist, Roberto Marquez, built on Fort Armistead Road, near the collapse site.

As dive teams recover the bodies of the victims over the past few weeks, it has served as a place for prayer, mourning, community, and comfort.

"She is here to help people overcome sadness, grief, maybe just give them a short time out from what they're experiencing," Rick Durham of Emmanuel Lutheran Church said about Kezia, the church's comfort dog.

At the vigil Saturday, volunteers grilled, and a mariachi band played for dozens who came out to pay their respects.

"We just want to get together and share some food and let the families know we're here for you, we're here to support you." Janet Arce, the owner of Janet Arce Foundation, said.

Volunteers and neighbors hope the roadside memorial will become a permanent reminder of the tragedy that took place, and the lives that were lost.

"I think they deserve to stay in our hearts even though they're gone," Arce said empathetically.

"Too many tragedies get forgotten in next week's news, last week's paper. This is very real and people will see this," Washington explained.

Volunteers also collected donations to help support the families of the victims. They're holding another vigil here tomorrow evening.