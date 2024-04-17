Pop stars Charli XCX, Troye Sivan stopping in Baltimore on joint tour

BALTIMORE -- Alternative pop stars Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are stopping in Baltimore this fall on a joint tour, Live Nation announced Wednesday.

The 21-city 'Sweat' tour stops at CFG Bank Arena on September 26. The general on-sale for tickets begins on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. Live Nation.

Advance presale registration is available now through April 25 at sweat-tour.com. The artist presale begins on Thursday, April 25 at 10 a.m.

British star Charli XCX is fresh off the announcement of her sold-out BRAT arena tour in the United Kingdom, and is gearing up for the release of her sixth solo album, 'BRAT.'

Sivan, from Australia, sets off next month on a European arena tour for his third album, "Something to Give Each Other." His hit single "Rush" earned two Grammy nominations.

The duo has collaborated before on tracks like "1999" and "2099." Shygirl, a club music DJ and lyricist, is joining the tour as a special guest.